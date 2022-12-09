Commercial real estate highlights

LEASES
Commonwealth Commercial Partners, LLC reports the following transactions:
- T & E Management, LLC leased 5,575 square feet at 2500 Pocoshock Place in Chesterfield.
- Frank Volo dba Franco Italian Restaurant renewed its 1,984 square feet lease at 7225 Bell Creek Road in Hanover.
- Lachan N. Toran dba Legacy Outreach Services, LLC leased 1,700 square feet at 1208-1212 E. Cary St. in Richmond.
- Old Point National Bank of Phoebus leased 5,430 square feet at 3957 Westerre Parkway in Henrico.
- Revival Homecare Agency renewed its 500 square feet lease at 210 S. Railroad Ave. in Hanover.
***
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following:
People are also reading…
- Genworth has subleased 174,378 square feet from Truist Bank at SunTrust Business Center, 11011-11013 West Broad Street, in Henrico.
- Pleasants Hardware leased 10,000 square feet of retail space at Shoppes at South Creek, 1800 South Creek One, in Powhatan.
- Ruppert Landscape, Inc. renewed its lease of 4,200 square feet of industrial space at 508 Gordon Ave. in the Richmond.
- Teresa L. Tatum renewed its lease of 4,000 square feet of office space at 5512 Lakeside Ave. in Henrico.
- Comeplay, LLC renewed its lease of 3,600 square feet of office space at 6943 Lakeside Ave. in Henrico.
- Collector’s Heaven renewed its lease of 3,000 square feet of office space at 6112-A Lakeside Ave. in Henrico.
- Crazy Vapor leased 2,866 square feet of retail space at 2026 E. Main St. in Richmond.
- Everyday Gourmet, LLC renewed its lease of 2,500 square feet of industrial space at 6010 N. Crestwood Ave. in Henrico.
- Intoxalock leased 2,666 square feet of office space at 8213 Hermitage Road in Henrico.
- Hit Play leased 2,500 square feet of industrial space at Chippenham Business Center, 201-255 E. German School Road, in Richmond.
- Qualified Staffing of Virginia, LLC leased 2,200 square feet of office space at 701 Southlake Boulevard in Chesterfield.
- GameStop, Inc renewed its lease of 1,880 square feet of retail space at Westchester Commons, 15786 WC Main Street, in Chesterfield.
***
Divaris Real Estate reports the following:
- Executive Placements, LLC dba MAGINFY leased 5,200 square feet from Roseneath Holdings, LLC located at 1501 Roseneath Road in Richmond.
- Jemsi, LLC leased 1,200 square feet from MEM Victoria Realty SPE, LLC located at 11021 Hull Street Road in Midlothian.
- Yuqing Chen leased 1,450 square feet from Swift Creek Associates, LP located at 4721 Brad McNeer Parkway in Midlothian.
SALES
Commonwealth Commercial Partners, LLC reports the following transactions:
- Lattice Hall Development, LLC purchased 84.2 acres at 16901 and 16501 Genito Road in Chesterfield from Lattice Hall Enterprises, LLC and Stephen Keith Payne for $5.4 million. Chris Jenkins and Randy Cosby represented the purchaser.
- RCABA, LLC purchased 4,036 square feet at 1550 Oakbridge Drive in Powhatan from Bangley Industries, LLC for $610,000. Tucker Dowdy represented the purchaser and Ben Bruni represented the seller.
***
Divaris Real Estate reports the following:
- Omar Palos Raymundo purchased 53,315 square feet from BHY Investment 2, LLC for $2.07 million located at 2793 South Crater Road in Petersburg. John Madures represented the seller.
***
Porter Realty Company, Inc. reports the following sales:
- South Atlantic Properties, Inc. sold 4.34 acres to Beyond6, LLC located at 9664 Sliding Hill Road in Hanover County for $1.1 million. Kevin Cox represented the seller.
- Sean A. Urquhart sold 4.5 acres to M&H Investments LLC located at 9400 Iron Bridge Road in Chesterfield for $850,000. Byron Holmes represented the seller.