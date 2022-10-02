Commercial real estate highlights

LEASES
Commonwealth Commercial Partners LLC reports the following leases:
- BRANOpac USA Inc. leased 1,015 square feet at 5300 Hickory Park Drive in Henrico.
- SideCar Bar LLC leased 1,200 square feet at 3730 Winterfield Road in Powhatan.
- Family Transitions Inc. leased 2505 Pocoshock Place in Chesterfield.
- Sky Two LLC subleased 3,600 square feet at 2112 Tomlynn St. in Henrico.
- Maison RVA LLC leased 1,875 square feet at 8520 Sanford Drive in Henrico.
- Bristol Hospice — Richmond LLC leased 3,109 square feet at 7400 Beaufont Springs Drive in Chesterfield.
- The Bar Association of the City of Richmond leased 1,557 square feet at 919 E. Main St. in Richmond.
- Simple Interventions LLC leased 4,000 square feet at 9850 Lori Road in Chesterfield.
- NVR Inc. leased 36,250 square feet at 1100 Boulders Parkway in Chesterfield.
- Seven Hills Family Medicine LLC leased 2,500 square feet at 9 W. Grace St. in Richmond.
- Emily Warden Designs LLC leased 1,700 square feet at 2225 Hanover Ave. in Richmond.
- Colonial 1st Mortgage Inc. leased 2,675 square feet at 11551 Nuckols Road in Henrico.
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:
- Netkraft Inc. renewed its lease of 42,480 square feet of industrial space at Falling Creek Warehouse, 2200-2226 Station Road, in Chesterfield.
- Dixon’s Online Auction leased 15,168 square feet of retail space at Midlothian Center, 101-271 Wadsworth Drive, in Chesterfield.
- Rockler Woodworking & Hardware leased 7,762 square feet of retail space at Promenade Shops, 11629 W. Broad St., in Henrico.
- Apex Jui Jitsu renewed its lease of 7,680 square feet of retail space at Deer Run Village Shopping Center, 13947-71 Raised Antler Circle, in Chesterfield.
- HUM Provider Holdings LLC leased 5,600 square feet of retail space at The Shops at Mattress Firm, 4744 S. Laburnum Ave., in Henrico.
- HUM Provider Holdings LLC leased 5,076 square feet of retail space at 6900 Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield.
- Merakey Allos renewed its lease of 3,568 square feet of office space at Parham Trade Center, 2500 E. Parham Road, in Henrico.
- Nye Enterprises LLC renewed its lease of 3,505 square feet of industrial space at InterAir Business Center, 5371-5393 Glen Alden Drive and 2400-2410 Charles City Road, in Henrico.
- Remnant Church Inc. leased 2,890 square feet of office space at 511 N. Meadow St. in Richmond.
- East Coast Poured Floors Inc. renewed its lease of 2,500 square feet of industrial space at Chippenham Business Center, 201-255 E. German School Road, in Chesterfield.
- GadgetPass Inc. renewed its lease of 2,500 square feet of industrial space at Chippenham Business Center, 201-255 E. German School Road, in Chesterfield.
- Studio Lucks Lane LLC leased 1,280 square feet of retail space at The Shops at Lucks Lane, 1100-1108 Courthouse Road, in Chesterfield.
Pollard & Bagby reports the following leases:
- Mark Osborne leased 506 square feet at 5809 Lakeside Ave., Suite G1-A in Henrico.
- Legendary Auto Glass and Mirror LLC leased 6,560 square feet at 2010 Boulevard in Colonial Heights.
- King Vape LLC leased 2,035 square feet at 11465 Robious Road in Chesterfield.
- Ferrox Chemical LLC dba Chemical Supply Inc. leased 2,960 square feet at 1629 E. Oak Lake Blvd. in Chesterfield.
- Knight and Pawn LLC leased 3,200 square feet at 7431 W. Broad St. in Henrico.
- Virginia Union University renewed its lease of 5,796 square feet at 1303-1309 Admiral St. in Richmond.
- Styles African Hair Braiding renewed its lease of 682 square feet at 4623 W. Broad St. in Richmond.
- MML Inc. renewed its lease of 900 square feet at 946 W. Grace St. in Richmond.
- La Petite Boutique renewed its lease of 1,200 square feet at 4034 MacArthur Ave. in Richmond.
- Hsin-Ju Lin dba Hong Kong Restaurant renewed its lease of 800 square feet at 2904 Turner Road in Chesterfield.
- Stevie F. Miller renewed a lease of approximately 650 square feet at 8424 W. Broad St. in Henrico.
- Shear Dimensions renewed its lease of approximately 950 square feet at 11469 Robious Road in Chesterfield.
- Vaughan & Co. Inc. Realtors dba Coldwell Banker Vaughan & Co. renewed its lease of approximately 2,708 square feet at 9701 Gayton Road, Suite 1 in Henrico.
- RH Beauty LLC renewed its lease of approximately 273 square feet at 104 S. Sheppard St. in Richmond.
- Birreria El Ranchero renewed its lease of approximately 2,750 square feet at 3815 Jefferson Davis Highway in Richmond.
- Kicks Boomin LLC renewed its lease of approximately 3,312 square feet at 914 W. Broad St. in Richmond.
- Capital Area Alcohol Safety Action Program (CAASAP) renewed its lease of approximately 5,800 square feet at 4915-4917 Augusta Ave. in Henrico.
- Hear Virginia LLC renewed its lease of approximately 2,684 square feet at 6722 Patterson Ave., Suite A in Henrico.
- Sarah Michelle Makeup & FX LLC leased approximately 415 square feet at 5206 Markel Road, Suite 307 in Richmond.
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following leases:
- Archer Integration LLC leased 3,112 square feet of office space at 880 Technology Park Drive in Henrico.
- Kank’s Store leased 2,225 square feet of office/warehouse space at 245 Granite Springs Road in Chesterfield.
- Municipal Direct Sales leased 2,250 square feet of office/warehouse space at 239 Turner Road in Chesterfield.
- Carytown Tobacco Inc. leased 2,046 square feet of retail space at 4100 W. Hundred Road in Chesterfield.
- Galadmia LLC leased 7,452 square feet of retail space at 3302 Williamsburg Road in Henrico.
- Thurston Spring Service Inc. leased 9,500 square feet of office/warehouse space at 1307 Willis Road in Chesterfield.
- Children’s Dentistry of Virginia PC leased 6,279 square feet of office space at 2160 John Rolfe Parkway in Henrico.
- Snap Office Supplies LLC leased 2,500 square feet of office/warehouse space at 2412 Granite Ridge Road in Goochland.
- Rock Gate Capital LLC leased 5 acres of yard space at 10985 Leadbetter Road in Hanover.
- XF Massage LLC leased 2,125 square feet of retail space at 10805 Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield.
SALES
One South Commercial reports the following sale:
- Midlothian Enterprise LLC purchased 4,134 square feet (retail development) at 7401 Midlothian Turnpike for $1,120,000. Tom Rosman and Ann Schweitzer Riley represented the seller.