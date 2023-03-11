LEASES

Commonwealth Commercial Partners LLC reports the following transactions:

Zen LLC renewed its lease of 3,500 square feet at 3734 Winterfield Road in Chesterfield.

The Envoy Portfolio LLC and Paddle Board Ventures LLC leased 892 square feet at 1210 Westover Hills Blvd. in Richmond.

Commonwealth of VA, Dept. of General Services leased 2,736 square feet at 9830 Mayland Drive in Henrico.

Dermatology Associates of Virginia P.C. renewed its lease of 5,718 square feet at 280 Charles H. Dimmock Parkway in Colonial Heights.

CBRE reports the following transactions:

Care With Love leased 1,077 square feet at 7202 Glen Forest Drive in Henrico.

Michael Logan Jr. leased 582 square feet at 7275 Glen Forest Drive in Henrico.

Taylor Long reports the following transactions:

Victoria’s Kitchen expanded its space to 1,226 square feet at 249 Stonebridge Plaza Ave. at the Stonebridge Shopping Center in Richmond.

Squared Contracting LLC leased 400 square feet at 2600 Rocky Oak Road in Powhatan.

Saffron Nail Lounge leased 3,109 square feet at 5462 Wyndham Forest Drive in Glen Allen.

Metro Infusion Center leased 1,323 square feet at 11540 Busy St. at Courthouse Place in Richmond.

SALES

Commonwealth Commercial Partners LLC reports the following transactions:

TF Holdings LLC purchased 7,500 square feet on 2.73 +/- acres at 1146 Tricounty Drive in Goochland from Berkle Welding and Fabrication Inc. for $1,400,000.

Cushman & Wakefield — Thalhimer reports the following transaction:

Lingerfelt Development LLC purchased approximately 4.45 acres at 2407 W. Hundred Road in Chesterfield from Hospitality VII Inc. for $1,942,500. This land is an assemblage to the 15.84-acre parcel that Lingerfelt purchased in December 2022 for $4,882,500. The combined 20.29-acre site will be developed into a luxury apartment community to be marketed as Silas. David M. Smith handled the negotiations on behalf of the purchaser.

Joyner Commercial reports the following transaction: