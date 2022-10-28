Commercial real estate highlights

LEASES
Colliers reports the following leases:
- AVG Intermediate Holdings LLC leased 3,150 square feet at 11521-11537 W. Broad St. in Henrico.
- Manakin Industries Inc. leased 2,594 square feet at 5516 Falmouth St. in Richmond.
- Jones Realty & Construction Corp. renewed 3,661 square feet at 1001-10063 Technology Park Drive in Glen Allen.
- HardHat Work Force Solutions LLC leased 2,475 square feet at 7431 Whitepine Road in Richmond.
- Daniel Construction of VA LLC leased 2,737 square feet at 7421-7441 Whitepine Road in Richmond.
- VA Garage LLC leased 7,391 square feet at 908 Southlake Blvd. in Richmond.
- FedEx Office & Print renewed 4,948 square feet at 1111 E. Main St. in Richmond.
- RVA Hospice leased 1,676 square feet at 2200 Pump Road in Richmond.
******
Commonwealth Commercial Partners LLC reports the following leases:
- Jumpology Virginia renewed its 17,451-square-foot lease at 10087 Brook Road in Henrico.
- Richmond City Pregnancy Resource Center Inc. dba East End Pregnancy Center leased 3,378 square feet at 4823 S. Laburnum Ave. in Henrico.
- Suns Out Guns Out Fitness LLC leased 8,450 square feet at 9159 Atlee Road in Hanover.
- The Capitol Group Associates Inc. leased 5,154 square feet at 4122-4130 Innslake Drive in Henrico.
- Paws and Claws Grooming Inc. renewed its 1,430-square-foot lease at 10426 Ridgefield Parkway in Henrico.
- AARY Corp. leased 1,500 square feet at 123 Hill Carter Parkway in Hanover.
- Slope.io Inc. leased 3,793 square feet at 11551 Nuckols Road in Henrico.
- Worldwide Retail Solutions Inc. leased 50,000 square feet at 1500 Commerce Road in Richmond.
******
- Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer report the following leases:
- Thrive Skilled Pediatric Care leased 5,594 square feet of mixed-use space at the Wistar Center, 8101-8157 Staples Mill Road, in Henrico.
- Burtons Grill and Bar leased 5,486 square feet of retail space at Carytown Exchange, 3550-3403 W. Cary St. and at 3403-3550 Ellwood Ave., in Richmond.
- Assisting Families of Inmates leased 3,748 square feet of office space at The Commons at Plant Zero, 220 Hull Street Road, in Richmond.
- Carbon Health leased 3,000 square feet of retail space at Short Pump Station, 11301 W. Broad St., in Henrico.
- Starbucks Corp. leased 1,850 square feet of retail space at River Road Shopping Center, 6201 River Road, in Henrico.
- StretchLab leased 1,400 square feet of retail space at Short Pump Station, 11301 W. Broad St., in Henrico.
- Strategic Telecom Supply & Solutions LLC leased 20,000 square feet of industrial space at Maury Street Warehouses, 2601 Maury St., in Richmond.
- Berkadia Commercial Mortgage leased 5,850 square feet of mixed-use space at The Icon, 3200 W. Broad St., in Richmond.
- Dynamic Packaging LLC renewed its lease of 4,000 square feet of industrial space at Manchester Industrial Park, 1634 Elmdale Ave., in Richmond.
- Tan & Chau Inc. renewed its lease of 4,000 square feet of office space at 6400 Horsepen Road in Henrico.
- Virginia Total Sleep subleased 3,420 square feet of office space at Colony Crossing, 2354 Colony Crossing Place, in Chesterfield.
- Children’s Dentistry of Virginia PC leased 3,378 square feet of retail space at 11321 Polo Place in Chesterfield.
- Express Wholesale Kitchen & Bath Cabinets LLC renewed its lease of 3,345 square feet of retail space at Huguenot Trade Center, 1101-1135 Alverser Drive, in Chesterfield.
- Canastas Chicken leased 2,040 square feet of retail space at Chesterfield Towne Center, 11500 Midlothian Turnpike, in Chesterfield.
- Supportive Intervention Services expanded with an additional 1,793 square feet of office space at Premier Office Park, 300-310 Turner Road, in Chesterfield.
- Nails Art renewed its lease of 1,400 square feet of retail space at Walnut Hill, 2120 S. Crater Road, in Petersburg.
- Ivey Design Group leased 1,024 square feet of office space at 5407 Patterson Ave. in Henrico.
******
Joyner Commercial Real Estate reports the following lease:
- LaChay Woody leased 679 square feet of retail space at 5102 Richmond-Henrico Turnpike in Henrico.
***
- Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following leases:
- C & J Solutions LLC leased 584 square feet of office space at 4807 Hermitage Road in Richmond.
- TSI Exterior Wall Systems leased 2.7 acres at 1801 Magnolia St. in Richmond.
- Hyper Clean Duct Cleaning LLC leased 3,750 square feet of office/warehouse space at 3819 Hendricks Road in Chesterfield.
SALES
- Commonwealth Commercial Partners LLC reports the following sales:
- East Coast Investment Property LLC purchased 3,000 square feet at 1551 Oak Bridge Drive in Powhatan from Oakbridge Partners LLC for $380,000. Colton Konvicka represented the purchaser.
- Turn Two LLC purchased 3,990 square feet at 2201 Pump Road in Henrico from ADTKDT LLC for $783,000. Tucker Dowdy and Russell Wyatt represented the seller.
- Virginia Repertory Theatre purchased 50,152 square feet on 5.351 acres at 4204 Hermitage Road in Henrico from Richmond Lodge of Perfection A&ASR TR for $3,500,000. Kit Tyler and Nash Warren represented the purchaser.
******
- Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following sale:
- Studio Pendleton Four LLC purchased a 3,840-square-foot office building at 1625 W. Main St., formerly home to the Page Bond Gallery, in Richmond from Midnight Dog LLC for $925,000 as an investment. Jeffrey Cooke, SIOR and Reilly Marchant of Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer handled the negotiations on behalf of the seller.
******
- Joyner Commercial Real Estate reports the following sales:
- Eleanor LLC purchased 1,272 square feet of retail space on 0.43 acres at 5607 Lakeside Avenue in Henrico for $364,500. Todd Buttner represented the sellers in this transaction.
******
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following sales:
- Saunders Family Trust purchased 6,000 square feet at 1509-1511 W. Hundred Road in Chesterfield from TMZ Enterprises LLC for $1,075,000. Kevin Cox represented the buyer.