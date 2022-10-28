 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Commercial real estate highlights

  • 0
5607 Lakeside

Eleanor LLC bought retail space at 5607 Lakeside Ave. in Henrico County for $364,500.

 Joyner Commercial Real Estate

LEASES

Colliers reports the following leases:

  • AVG Intermediate Holdings LLC leased 3,150 square feet at 11521-11537 W. Broad St. in Henrico.
  • Manakin Industries Inc. leased 2,594 square feet at 5516 Falmouth St. in Richmond.
  • Jones Realty & Construction Corp. renewed 3,661 square feet at 1001-10063 Technology Park Drive in Glen Allen.
  • HardHat Work Force Solutions LLC leased 2,475 square feet at 7431 Whitepine Road in Richmond.
  • Daniel Construction of VA LLC leased 2,737 square feet at 7421-7441 Whitepine Road in Richmond.
  • VA Garage LLC leased 7,391 square feet at 908 Southlake Blvd. in Richmond.
  • FedEx Office & Print renewed 4,948 square feet at 1111 E. Main St. in Richmond.
  • RVA Hospice leased 1,676 square feet at 2200 Pump Road in Richmond.

People are also reading…

******

Commonwealth Commercial Partners LLC reports the following leases:

  • Jumpology Virginia renewed its 17,451-square-foot lease at 10087 Brook Road in Henrico.
  • Richmond City Pregnancy Resource Center Inc. dba East End Pregnancy Center leased 3,378 square feet at 4823 S. Laburnum Ave. in Henrico.
  • Suns Out Guns Out Fitness LLC leased 8,450 square feet at 9159 Atlee Road in Hanover.
  • The Capitol Group Associates Inc. leased 5,154 square feet at 4122-4130 Innslake Drive in Henrico.
  • Paws and Claws Grooming Inc. renewed its 1,430-square-foot lease at 10426 Ridgefield Parkway in Henrico.
  • AARY Corp. leased 1,500 square feet at 123 Hill Carter Parkway in Hanover.
  • Slope.io Inc. leased 3,793 square feet at 11551 Nuckols Road in Henrico.
  • Worldwide Retail Solutions Inc. leased 50,000 square feet at 1500 Commerce Road in Richmond.

******

  • Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer report the following leases:
  • Thrive Skilled Pediatric Care leased 5,594 square feet of mixed-use space at the Wistar Center, 8101-8157 Staples Mill Road, in Henrico.
  • Burtons Grill and Bar leased 5,486 square feet of retail space at Carytown Exchange, 3550-3403 W. Cary St. and at 3403-3550 Ellwood Ave., in Richmond.
  • Assisting Families of Inmates leased 3,748 square feet of office space at The Commons at Plant Zero, 220 Hull Street Road, in Richmond.
  • Carbon Health leased 3,000 square feet of retail space at Short Pump Station, 11301 W. Broad St., in Henrico.
  • Starbucks Corp. leased 1,850 square feet of retail space at River Road Shopping Center, 6201 River Road, in Henrico.
  • Paws and Claws Grooming Inc. renewed its 1,430-square-foot lease at 10426 Ridgefield Parkway in Henrico.
  • StretchLab leased 1,400 square feet of retail space at Short Pump Station, 11301 W. Broad St., in Henrico.
  • Strategic Telecom Supply & Solutions LLC leased 20,000 square feet of industrial space at Maury Street Warehouses, 2601 Maury St., in Richmond.
  • Berkadia Commercial Mortgage leased 5,850 square feet of mixed-use space at The Icon, 3200 W. Broad St., in Richmond.
  • Dynamic Packaging LLC renewed its lease of 4,000 square feet of industrial space at Manchester Industrial Park, 1634 Elmdale Ave., in Richmond.
  • Tan & Chau Inc. renewed its lease of 4,000 square feet of office space at 6400 Horsepen Road in Henrico.
  • Virginia Total Sleep subleased 3,420 square feet of office space at Colony Crossing, 2354 Colony Crossing Place, in Chesterfield.
  • Children’s Dentistry of Virginia PC leased 3,378 square feet of retail space at 11321 Polo Place in Chesterfield.
  • Express Wholesale Kitchen & Bath Cabinets LLC renewed its lease of 3,345 square feet of retail space at Huguenot Trade Center, 1101-1135 Alverser Drive, in Chesterfield.
  • Canastas Chicken leased 2,040 square feet of retail space at Chesterfield Towne Center, 11500 Midlothian Turnpike, in Chesterfield.
  • Supportive Intervention Services expanded with an additional 1,793 square feet of office space at Premier Office Park, 300-310 Turner Road, in Chesterfield.
  • Nails Art renewed its lease of 1,400 square feet of retail space at Walnut Hill, 2120 S. Crater Road, in Petersburg.
  • Ivey Design Group leased 1,024 square feet of office space at 5407 Patterson Ave. in Henrico.

******

Joyner Commercial Real Estate reports the following lease:

  • LaChay Woody leased 679 square feet of retail space at 5102 Richmond-Henrico Turnpike in Henrico.

***

  • Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following leases:
  • C & J Solutions LLC leased 584 square feet of office space at 4807 Hermitage Road in Richmond.
  • TSI Exterior Wall Systems leased 2.7 acres at 1801 Magnolia St. in Richmond.
  • Hyper Clean Duct Cleaning LLC leased 3,750 square feet of office/warehouse space at 3819 Hendricks Road in Chesterfield.

SALES

  • Commonwealth Commercial Partners LLC reports the following sales:
  • East Coast Investment Property LLC purchased 3,000 square feet at 1551 Oak Bridge Drive in Powhatan from Oakbridge Partners LLC for $380,000. Colton Konvicka represented the purchaser.
  • Turn Two LLC purchased 3,990 square feet at 2201 Pump Road in Henrico from ADTKDT LLC for $783,000. Tucker Dowdy and Russell Wyatt represented the seller.
  • Virginia Repertory Theatre purchased 50,152 square feet on 5.351 acres at 4204 Hermitage Road in Henrico from Richmond Lodge of Perfection A&ASR TR for $3,500,000. Kit Tyler and Nash Warren represented the purchaser.

******

  • Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following sale:
  • Studio Pendleton Four LLC purchased a 3,840-square-foot office building at 1625 W. Main St., formerly home to the Page Bond Gallery, in Richmond from Midnight Dog LLC for $925,000 as an investment. Jeffrey Cooke, SIOR and Reilly Marchant of Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer handled the negotiations on behalf of the seller.

******

  • Joyner Commercial Real Estate reports the following sales:
  • Eleanor LLC purchased 1,272 square feet of retail space on 0.43 acres at 5607 Lakeside Avenue in Henrico for $364,500. Todd Buttner represented the sellers in this transaction.

******

Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following sales:

  • Saunders Family Trust purchased 6,000 square feet at 1509-1511 W. Hundred Road in Chesterfield from TMZ Enterprises LLC for $1,075,000. Kevin Cox represented the buyer.
0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Shalom Farms is providing access to fresh food for Richmond - 8@4 presented by Massey Cancer Center

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News