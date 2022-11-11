Commercial real estate highlights

LEASES
Commonwealth Commercial Partners, LLC reports the following transactions:
- Qui Thi Nguyen renewed its lease at 13545 Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield.
- Glitz A Salon, Inc. renewed its lease at 13551 Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield.
- Chavvid Enterprises, LLC leased 4,420 SF at 13561 Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield.
******
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer recent lease transactions:
- PMB-Uva, Inc. renewed its lease of 8,581 square feet of office space at 7531 Whitepine Road in Chesterfield.
- Centerwell leased 5,951 square feet of retail space at Parham One, 8101-8191 and 8151 Brook Road, in Henrico.
- Pure Green leased 1,507 square feet of retail space at Carytown Exchange, 3403-3550 Ellwood Ave., in the Richmond.
- Surge Staffing leased 1,400 square feet of retail at Walnut Hill, 2120 S Crater Road, in Petersburg.
- Live Impact Day Services, LLC leased an additional 1,306 square feet of office space, and renewed their lease of 1,288 square feet, at Premier Office Park, 300-310 Turner Road, in Chesterfield.
People are also reading…
SALES
Commonwealth Commercial Partners, LLC reports the following transactions:
- Shannon Properties, LLC purchased 2,147 square feet at 11543-A Nuckols Road in Henrico from Pensco Trust Company for $530,000. Tucker Dowdy and Jamie Galanti represented the seller.
******
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following sale:
- CGP Acquisition & Development, LLC purchased 2151 Pocahontas Trail (Route 60), a 2,500 square foot retail building, in New Kent County from W.O. Isgett for $750,000. Nicki Jassy and Pete Waldbauer handled the sale negotiations on behalf of the purchaser.