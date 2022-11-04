 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Commercial real estate highlights

LEASES

Commonwealth Commercial Partners LLC reports the following leases:

  • All-Star Orthodontics PLC renewed its 2,800-square-foot lease at 2216 John Rolfe Parkway in Henrico.
  • Mailing Services Unlimited Inc. subleased 9,000 square feet at 10520 Northlake Park Drive in Hanover.

******

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:

  • Carytown Tobacco leased 24,000 square feet of retail space at 8004 Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield.
  • 5.11 Tactical leased 6,375 square feet of retail space at 11114 W. Broad St. in Henrico.
  • Richmond Dental Center at Short Pump leased 4,540 square feet of retail space at Parc Place at Short Pump, 11740 W. Broad St., in Henrico.
  • DRM Mom LLC renewed its lease of 3,640 square feet of industrial space at 11600 Grove Park Court in Midlothian.
  • Boost Mobile renewed its lease of 1,800 square feet of retail space at The Shoppes at Staples Mill & Glenside, 7101 Staples Mill Road, in Henrico.
  • MK Nails and Spa leased 1,600 square feet of retail at Brandy Hill Plaza on Mechanicsville Turnpike in Hanover.
  • MTG Process Servers LLC renewed its lease of 1,592 square feet of office space at 4907 Fitzhugh Ave. in Henrico.
  • Pearl River Massage LLC leased 1,330 square feet of retail space at Festival at Midlothian, 9700-9790 Midlothian Turnpike, in Chesterfield.
  • Martin and Wood Construction leased 1,242 square feet of industrial space at 4795 Bethlehem Road in Henrico.
  • Jackson Hewitt Tax Service renewed its lease of 1,076 square feet of retail space at Parham One, 8101-8191 and 8151 Brook Road, in Henrico.
  • Sunrise Construction LLC leased 45,000 square feet of industrial space at 3301 Rosedale Ave. in Richmond.
  • Showbest Fixture Corp. renewed its lease of 20,743 square feet of industrial space at Sarellen Road Warehouse, 4200-4222 Sarellen Road, in Henrico.
  • Equitable Financial Life Insurance Co. renewed its lease of 5,150 square feet of office space at Highland I, 7231 Forest Ave., in Henrico.
  • Veterinary Services of Hanover LLC renewed its lease of 4,079 square feet of retail space at Spring Centre, 7124-7156 Mechanicsville Turnpike, in Mechanicsville.
  • Epitome Networks leased 2,560 square feet of industrial space at Deep Run Trade Center, 3512-3514 Mayland Court, in Henrico.
  • Penzeys Spice Co. renewed its lease of 2,400 square feet of office space at 3400 W. Cary St. in Richmond.
  • Higher Education LLC leased 2,250 square feet of retail space at 3424 W. Cary St. in Richmond.
  • Blackbird Tees LLC renewed its lease of 1,500 square feet of office space at 3310 Rosedale Ave. in Richmond.

******

Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following leases:

  • Mailing Services Unlimited Inc. dba Rickland Direct subleased 9,000 square feet of office/warehouse space at 10520 Northlake Park Drive in Hanover.
  • Crown Plus LLC and
  • DM Franks Contracting Inc. leased 8,010 square feet of office/warehouse space at 111 Agency Ave. in Richmond.

******

Pollard & Bagby reports the following leases:

  • T&N Contractors Inc. renewed its lease of 1,375 square feet at 3817 Jefferson Davis Highway in Chesterfield.
  • Stone Craft LLC renewed its lease of 2,400 square feet at 10354 Leadbetter Road in Hanover.
  • The Smith Companies LLC renewed its lease of 1,070 square feet at 4907-A and 4907-B Augusta Ave. in Richmond.
  • Vitality Acupuncture & Natural Medicine leased 895 square feet at 1915 Huguenot Road, Suite 102B, in Chesterfield.
  • The Clockshop of Richmond LTD renewed its lease of 2,520 square feet at 6000-A W. Broad St. in Henrico.
  • Designer Deliveries Inc. renewed its lease of 10,000 square feet at 1804 Currie St. in Richmond.
  • #1A LifeSafer Distribution Inc. renewed its lease of 3,210 square feet at 1625 E. Oak Lake Blvd. in Chesterfield.
  • Body by Maria LLC renewed its lease of 1,000 square feet at 7003 Hull St. in Chesterfield.
  • Calming Wind Counseling Services LLC leased 1,608 square feet at 301 Southlake Blvd., Suite 202, in Mechanicsville.
  • Production Metal Finishers Inc. renewed its lease of 8,563 square feet at 1802 Currie St. in Richmond.
  • Rasha R. Elgendy leased approximately 1,180 square feet at 6002 W. Broad St., Suites 203 and 205, in Henrico.
  • 7 Muffins A Day LLC renewed its lease of approximately 1,113 square feet at 11307 Polo Place, Suite B, in Chesterfield.
  • Andrew R. Blair renewed a lease of 1,714 square feet at 5012 Monument Ave., Suite 100, in Henrico.
  • Vape Head LLC leased 1,200 square feet at 6431 Chesterfield Meadows, Units 5 & 6, in Chesterfield.

******

Taylor Long Properties reports the following leases:

  • Virginia Total Sleep PLLC leased 3,420 square feet at 10120 W. Broad St. in Henrico.
  • StretchLab leased 1,439 square feet at 11301 W. Broad St. in Henrico.
  • Royal Banquet Hall leased 2,500 square feet at 10401 Midlothian Turnpike in the Pocono Green Shopping Center in Chesterfield.

SALES

Commonwealth Commercial Partners LLC reports the following sale:

  • Turkey Creek Estates LLC purchased 15,340 square feet on 2.39 acres at 2508 Turkey Creek Road in Goochland from Westview Investors LLC for $1,650,000. Ben Bruni and Michael Mayhew represented the purchaser.

******

Divaris Real Estate reports the following sales:

  • Scannell Properties LLC purchased 222 acres at 8258 Richfood Road in Hanover from SuperValu Wholesale Operations Inc. for $5,094,285. Brett McNamee represented the seller.
  • Tabitha Campbell Thompson Agency Inc. purchased 4,230 square feet at 314 Exchange Alley in Petersburg from NAHIL LLC for $470,000. John Madures represented the seller.
  • Jesus Juarez Lemus purchased 4,200 square feet at 55 Labrook Concourse in Richmond from NAHIL LLC for $505,000. John Madures represented the seller.

******

Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following sale:

  • 14301 Sommerville Court LLC purchased 7,935 square feet at 14301 Sommerville Court in Chesterfield from Allen Family Holdings LLC for $1,200,000. Byron Holmes represented the seller, and Dick Porter represented the buyer.

******

Taylor Long Properties reports the following sales:

  • River Road West LLC purchased 3,096 square feet on 1.30 acres at 3006 River Road West in Goochland from Hairfield ~ Morton PLC for $670,000. Robert Marshall represented the seller.
  • SESAnderson LLC purchased 6.03 acres at 1438-1440 Anderson Highway in Powhatan from Kalco Inc. for $1,150,000. Robert Marshall and Ellen Long represented the seller.
