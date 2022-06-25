Commercial real estate highlights

SALES
Commonwealth Commercial Partners LLC reports the following sales:
- D&H Construction Services purchased 2,200 square feet at 5403 Chamberlayne Road in Henrico from David Hulburt and Sherry Finneran for $340,000. Ben Bruni represented the seller.
- Austrian LLC purchased 3,000 square feet at 644 Independence Parkway in Chesapeake from The Melick Group LLC for $550,000. Gresh Wall represented the seller.
Pollard and Bagby Inc. reports the following sales:
- Shama B. Saiyed LLC purchased an approximately 5,888-square-foot building at 1011 Hioaks Road in Richmond from Soheila LLC for $913,250. Donna Hobbs and Tony Rolando represented the purchaser.
- EHK Associates P.C. purchased a 3,200-square-foot building at 4796 Finlay St. in Richmond from Robert B. Bass Sr. for $400,000. Scott White represented the seller.
- JDS Holdings LLC purchased a 2,850-square-foot building at 6 N. Dooley Ave. in Richmond from TLG RE LLC for $1.025 million. Tony Rolando represented the buyer.
LEASES
Commonwealth Commercial Partners LLC reports the following leases:
- Richmond Integrative and Functional Medicine LLC leased 4,253 square feet at 1 Park West Circle in Chesterfield. Tucker Dowdy and Jamie Galanti represented the landlord.
- Accu-Tech Corp. leased 8,400 square feet at 2256 Dabney Road in Henrico. Colton Konvicka and Michael Mayhew represented the tenant.
- The Sasso Group LLC subleased 4,592 square feet at 7400 Beaufont Springs Drive in Chesterfield. Tucker Dowdy and Michael Good represented the sublandlord.
- Douglas S. Belt DDS renewed his 1,013-square-foot lease at 5700 Old Richmond Ave. in Henrico. Tucker Dowdy and Michael Good represented the landlord.
- CSC Leasing Co. leased 7,280 square feet at 3601-3721 Saunders Ave. in Richmond. Russell Wyatt and Ben Bruni represented the tenant.
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:
- Kaleo Inc. renewed its lease of 29,156 square feet of office space at the Turning Basin, 111 Virginia St., in Richmond. Dean Meyer and Mac Wilson handled the negotiations on behalf of the landlord.
- Monarca Packaging LLC renewed its lease of 6,300 square feet of industrial space at Bells Road Office/Warehouse, 2950-54 Bells Road, in Richmond. Michael A. Shaia handled the negotiations on behalf of the landlord.
- Branshel Inc. renewed its lease of 5,000 square feet of office space at 3820-B Jefferson Davis Highway in Richmond. Michael A. Shaia and Scott Douglas handled the negotiations on behalf of the landlord.
- Ameriprise Financial renewed its lease of 2,954 square feet of office space at Westerre I, 3951 Westerre Parkway, in Henrico. Dean Meyer and Mac Wilson handled the negotiations on behalf of the landlord.
- Goodness and Mercy International Food Market renewed its lease of 2,600 square feet of office space at 7816 Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield. Richard L. Thalhimer handled the negotiations on behalf of the landlord.
- AQwest Auto LLC leased 2,580 square feet of industrial space at Park Place of Hanover, 10403 S. Leadbetter Road, in Ashland. Gregg Beck and Jeff Cooke handled the negotiations on behalf of the landlord.
- Balance Gym Manchester LLC leased 2,400 square feet of retail space at The Current, 400 Hull St., in Richmond. Reilly Marchant handled the negotiations on behalf of the landlord; Annie O’Connor, also with Thalhimer, represented the tenant.
- Pizza Hut leased 2,397 square feet of retail space at Staples Mill Plaza, 9189-B Staples Mill Road, in Henrico. Richard L. Thalhimer handled the negotiations on behalf of the landlord.
- Clippers On The Go LLC renewed its lease of 2,000 square feet of retail space at 914 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd. in Richmond. Michael A. Shaia handled the negotiations on behalf of the landlord.
- Qwest Kustomz LLC leased 1,969 square feet of industrial space at Park Place of Hanover, 10403 S. Leadbetter Road, in Ashland. Gregg Beck and Jeff Cooke handled the negotiations on behalf of the landlord.
- TIPS East LLC renewed its lease of 1,800 square feet of retail space at Emporia Marketplace, 212 Cloverleaf Drive, in Emporia. James Ashby IV and Richard L. Thalhimer handled the negotiations on behalf of the landlord.
- Great Clips renewed its lease of 1,200 square feet of retail space at Westchester Commons, 15786 WC Main St., in Chesterfield. Alex T. Wotring, David Crawford and Kevin South handled the negotiations on behalf of the landlord.
Pollard and Bagby Inc. reports the following leases:
- Tribble Insurance Agency renewed its lease of 924 square feet at 10366 Leadbetter Road in Ashland.
- State Farm Insurance Agency renewed its lease of 1,028 square feet at 6010 W. Broad St., Suite 1, in Henrico.
- We Help Our Adolescents LLC renewed its lease of 3,433 square feet at 6010 W. Broad St., Suites 103, 205, second-floor storage, in Henrico.
- Kuanmin Zhu renewed its lease of 850 square feet at 512 N. Third St., Unit 1, in Richmond.
- We Help Our Adolescents LLC renewed its lease of 1,216 square feet at 6010 W. Broad St., Suite 206, in Henrico.
- Pat’s World Staging & Re-Design LLC renewed its lease of 3,000 square feet at 2110 Maywill St. in Richmond.
- We Help Our Adolescents LLC leased 1,110 square feet at 6010 W. Broad St., Suite 6, in Henrico.
- Up All Night Bakery LLC leased 900 square feet at 1221 Bellevue Ave. in Richmond.
- King Vape LLC leased 2,035 square feet at 11465 Robious Road in North Chesterfield.
- Stratton Insurance Agency Inc. leased 854 square feet at 9701 Gayton Road, Suite 3, in Henrico.