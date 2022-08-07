Commercial real estate highlights

LEASES

Colliers reports the following leases:

Herbert J. Sims Co. leased 2,600 square feet at 121 Shockoe Slip in Richmond.

Family Law Associates of Richmond leased 2,858 square feet at 7113 Triangle Park in Henrico.

Richmond Integrative Veterinary Hospital LLC leased 2,526 square feet at 9782 Gayton Road in Henrico.

World Fitness Dance Academy LLC leased 2,687 square feet at 1622 E. Parham Road in Henrico.

Jesse Ellington leased 1,283 square feet at 2235 Staples Mill Road in Henrico.

The Peggs Co. Inc. leased 23,500 square feet at 1120 Gordon Ave. in Richmond.

The Nutrition Coach LLC renewed 360 square feet at 250 Wyldrose Commons in Midlothian.

******

Commonwealth Commercial Partners LLC reports the following leases:

Palmetto Infusion Services LLC leased 2,703 square feet at 14401 Sommerville Court in Chesterfield.

Darvish Interiors Inc. leased 45,000 square feet at 4301 Carolina Ave. in Henrico.

Compass Counseling Services of VA LLC leased 3,000 square feet at 14407 Justice Road in Chesterfield.

Favorite Healthcare Staffing leased 1,824 square feet at 8921 Three Chopt Road in Henrico.

******

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:

BOTANYA leased 2,400 square feet of retail space at 3314 W. Cary St. in Richmond.

Dermatology Associates of Virginia P.C. expanded and is now leasing 20,771 square feet of office space at the Winchester Building at 10800 Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield.

Don Bottoms of Vintage Glass and Pottery renewed his lease of 4,900 square feet, and 2,000 square feet, of retail space at 6925 Lakeside Ave. in Henrico.

Eggs Up Grill leased 3,470 square feet of retail space at the Southshore Shops at 12056 Southshore Pointe Drive in Chesterfield.

Fable LLC expanded and is now leasing 2,559 square feet of office space at the Winchester Building at 10800 Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield.

Future Generation Youth Services renewed its lease of 2,266 square feet of office space at 135 S. Adams St. in Petersburg.

G-ES LLC leased 4,800 square feet of office space at 12730 Spectrim Lane in Chesterfield.

H2 Rehabilitation Services of Virginia LLC leased 1,750 square feet of retail space at the Parkside Marketplace at 10865 W. Broad St. in Henrico.

James River Association leased 2,647 square feet of office space at 16 S. 17th St. in Richmond.

Killa Dillas leased 1,500 square feet of retail space at Lakeside Towne Center at 6920 Lakeside Ave. in Henrico.

Nathan’s Roof Repairs Inc. renewed its lease of 2,132 square feet of office space at West Shore III at 301 Concourse Blvd. in Henrico.

Richmond Eye Associates renewed its lease of 4,463 square feet of office space at the Winchester Building at 10800 Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield.

SageView Consulting Group LLC leased 2,906 square feet of office space at 4501 Highwoods Parkway in Henrico.

The Spanish Connection renewed its lease of 1,012 square feet of office space at Premier Office Park at 300-310 Turner Road in Chesterfield.

Supportive Intervention Services renewed its lease of 6,067 square feet of office space at Premier Office Park at 300-310 Turner Road in Chesterfield.

SVP Sewing Brands LLC renewed its lease of 2,800 square feet of retail space at Huguenot Trade Center at 1101-1135 Alverser Drive in Chesterfield.

******

Joyner Commercial Real Estate reports the following lease:

Pride Distribution LLC leased 26,190 square feet of office/warehouse space at 5611 Pride Road in Richmond.

SALES

Commonwealth Commercial Partners LLC reports the following sales:

Benjamin L. Miller and Megan T. Miller purchased 1,010 square feet at 1913 W. Cary St. in Richmond from B&H Commercial LLC for $275,000. Tucker “Nash” Warren represented the purchaser.

******

One South Commercial reports the following sales:

807 Oliver Hill Way LLC purchased a 20,000-square-foot warehouse at 807 Oliver Hill Way in Richmond for $1,800,000. Lory Markham represented the purchaser.

Lake Bottom LLC purchased 31.79 acres of land at 4600 Woolridge Road in Moseley for $20,000. Lory Markham represented the purchaser.