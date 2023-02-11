LEASES

Colliers reports the following transactions:

Fostering Acadia leased 2,953 square feet at 3920 W. Broad St. in Richmond.

Bath & Body Works renewed its lease for 3,002 square feet at 4521-4571 S. Laburnum Ave. in Henrico.

Eirene Counseling leased 1,083 square feet at 8100 Three Chopt Road in Henrico.

Biofargo Inc leased 3,812 square feet at 1716 E. Parham Road in Henrico.

General Dynamics Information Technology renewed its lease for 5,444 square feet at 1520-1530 E. Parham Road in Henrico.

***

Commonwealth Commercial Partners LLC reports the following transactions:

The Float Zone LLC renewed its lease of 3,200 square feet at 2034 Dabney Road in Henrico.

DePaul Community Resources leased 2,278 square feet at 10640 Charter Hill Court in Hanover.

ColonialWebb Contractors Co. leased 33,900 square feet at 1920 E. Parham Road in Henrico.

Patterson Eye Clinic, Optometrists P.C. renewed its lease for 4,131 square feet at 5419 Patterson Ave. in Richmond.

Brilliant Care Inc. leased 1,160 square feet at 7400 Beaufont Springs Drive in Chesterfield.

***

CBRE reports the following transactions:

Haley & Aldrich leased 4,115 square feet at 13872 Coalfield Commons Place in Midlothian.

VSC Fire & Security leased 13,264 square feet at 1800 Bayberry Court in Henrico.

New Peaks Counseling leased 1,185 square feet at 2004 Bremo Road in Henrico.

Health at Home Central leased 2,479 square feet at 6802 Paragon Place in Henrico.

Tawfik Alsaidi leased 2,000 square feet at 1039 W. Grace St. in Richmond.

***

Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following transactions:

Care Advantage Inc. leased 2,200 square feet of warehouse space at 10045 Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield.

A Dub Bodywork LLC leased 6,000 square feet of office-warehouse space at 13543 Charlotte Court in Chesterfield.

High Definition Painting Inc. leased 1,900 square feet of office-warehouse space at 1725 Arlington Road in Richmond.

Archer Exteriors Inc. leased 3,550 square feet of office-warehouse space at 6290 Old Warwick Road in Richmond.

Torre Fuerte RVA leased 2,340 square feet of office space at 2708 Enterprise Parkway in Henrico.

NLS Technologies LLC leased an additional 4,800 square feet of warehouse space at 10365 Wood Park Court in Hanover.

Genesis Rail Services II LLC leased 0.46 acre at 4901 Puddledock Road in Prince George .

SALES

Colliers reports the following transaction:

SNP Properties LLC purchased the 68,797-square-foot property at 3201-3215 Stuart Ave. in Richmond from Benedictine Sisters of Virginia Inc for $10,500,000. Rebecca Barricklow and Joe Marchetti handled the transaction on behalf of the seller.

***

Commonwealth Commercial Partners LLC reports the following transaction:

Hamlet Falling Creek LLC purchased 180 +/- acres at 12600 Genito Road in Chesterfield from Stigall Family Limited Partnership, et al., for $3,750,000. Chris Jenkins and Randy Cosby represented the seller.

***

CBRE reports the following transaction: