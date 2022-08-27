Commercial real estate highlights

LEASES
Have Site Will Travel and The Man with Square Feet reports the following leases:
- Tenant Vortex Supply LLC leased 4,365 square feet at 9012 Hermitage Road, Bay 1, Henrico.
- Healing Sounds LLC leased 1,768 square feet at 830 Southlake Blvd., 2nd floor, Richmond.
- The Profit Source LLC leased 727 square feet at 8100 Three Chopt Road, Suite 152, Henrico.
- Colonial Management Group LP extended its lease at 2217 E. Franklin St. in Richmond.
******
SALES
Joyner Commercial Real Estate reports the following sales:
- KORE Mortgage purchased 2,250 square feet of office space at 1266 Alverser Drive in Midlothian for $450,000. Kenecko Robinson represented the buyer.
******
One South Commercial reports the following sales:
- Greencove Group LLC purchased 181 apartments from Lakeview Village LLC, Terrace Properties LLC and Lakeview West LLC at 141 Lakeview Park Road, 100-111 Cabell Drive and 207 Cabell Drive in Colonial Heights for $20,000,000. Ryan Rilee represented the seller.
- Cutshaw Park MSML LLC purchased a quad of 2,666 square feet at 715 Chimborazo Blvd. for $465,000. Ann Schweitzer Riley and Isaac Weintz of One South Commercial represented the seller, Thomas Richmond Properties LLC. Tom Rosman and Justin Sledd of One South Commercial represented the purchaser.
- 1501 WW LLC purchased 41,396 square feet of industrial space at 3405 Commerce Road for $2,200,000. Tom Rosman and Lory Markham of One South Commercial represented the seller, 3405 Commerce LC. Ken Campbell of One South Commercial represented the purchaser.
******
Have Site Will Travel and The Man with Square Feet reports the following sales:
- Toney Enterprises LLC purchased 0.2559 +/-acres with 6,056+/- square feet of office and warehouse space at 5928 Nine Mile Road in Henrico from Norvell Signs LLC for $465,000. John Jay Schwartz advised the parties.
- Unilock purchased 70.54 acres at 17000-17500 Washington Highway in Doswell from Flippo Land & Timber Co. LLC for $2,234,875. Unilock, a manufacturer of concrete interlocking paving stones and segmental wall products, will invest $55.6 million to establish a manufacturing campus. John Jay Schwartz represented the purchaser.
- Carter Machinery Co. Inc. purchased 1.89 +/-acres of 13,432+/- square feet of office and warehouse space at 8346 Old Richfood Road in Mechanicsville from DLD Associates LLC for $1,500,000. John Jay Schwartz with represented the seller.