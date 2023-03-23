Stanley Martin Homes is close to completing a new for-sale community in Carver near Interstate 95. Carver Square is bringing 90 condominiums into the city of Richmond with a footprint that includes a dog park and outdoor picnic area.

The home builder is launching the community on three parcels of land centered around the intersection of North Lombardy Street and West Moore Street. Richmond property records show that the parcels were sold in 2020 for around $7.9 million in total.

Katie Willis, vice president of sales for Stanley Martin, said Carver Square is a prime location because of its proximity to local amenities.

“Interested homeowners love living in the city of Richmond, enjoy walking or biking to nearby restaurants, coffee shops and locally owned businesses,” Willis said over email. “Having easily accessible, private parking and maintenance free homes are also appealing to people on the go for work, recreation or travel.”

Construction started on the community, which is visible from the freeway, last spring, and sales opened in April 2022. So far, 40 of its units have been sold. The new construction neighborhood was built after the demolition of older, abandoned buildings at the site.

Willis said Stanley Martin is planning to release four more buildings to round out the neighborhood in the coming year.

Carver Square condos are selling in the low $400,000 to high $500,000 range depending on options. Two unit sizes are available at 1,574 square feet and 2,345 square feet, each with a rear one car garage. Plans offer two- and three-bedroom units with rooftop terrace and covered balcony options.

This is one of several Stanley Martin projects across Richmond. The builder sold 322 homes in 2022 and settled 328 new homes in the past year. It currently has five open communities for sale that have similar condo and townhome floor plans to Carver Square.

Stanley Martin also has projects in Short Pump, Glen Allen, Midlothian and near West End with two other communities opening up later this year, including three-level townhomes near Virginia Center Commons. It also has single-family homes near Deep Run High School. Its Retreat at One community in Glen Allen is also nearing an opening date for sales.