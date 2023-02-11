A development firm from Virginia Beach is set to begin construction on a new multi-family development on Hermitage Road near Scott’s Addition. The mixed-use development will include office space that will double as a headquarters for The Breeden Company’s construction division that’s already based in Richmond.

The $27 million project, called Duplex Station, calls for 142 units of upscale-luxury apartments and 24,000 square feet of commercial space. Construction will begin after demolition of the old Cobb Lumber Mill that currently stands at the site.

Once finished, the project at 2300 Hermitage Road will include one-, two-, and three- bedroom units slated to feature open floor plans, granite countertops and vinyl plank flooring.

The development’s “Duplex” moniker is homage to the Duplex Envelope Company that was headquartered in the current Coliseum Lofts building on Broad Street. Breeden Founder and CEO Ramon W. Breeden said he felt an affinity for the company where his father worked while he was growing up in Richmond.

“I was about five or six and I just remember we would go there to pick him up every day. They had these large envelop machines that the women would use and I would just stand there watching them work,” Breeden Jr. said.

He said his father started out sweeping floors but later worked his way up to superintendent, having created a number of the machines they used. Duplex was one of the world’s largest manufacturers of church envelopes. Its old headquarters is listed on the national register of historic places.

Breeden’s new development replaces an old industrial site and warehouse for Cobb Lumber. Breeden executives said they aren’t preserving any existing structures because they weren’t functional for apartment units, but that some features like interior load baring timber beams will be repurposed.

The Cobb Lumber site was initially purchased in 2021 for $3.2 million, with an eye on the area’s growth. Richmond was yet to announce its $2.4 billion plan to redevelop the nearby Diamond District but executives said the area was already hot with development and they were certain it had a positive future.

“They’ve been talking about developing the ballpark for a long time, something was going to happen there, we just didn’t know what,” said C. Torry Breeden, executive vice president. “When we came across the site in the heart of Scott’s Addition, we realized it was the perfect site.”

The Breeden Company says its residential units fill a neighborhood need for larger units with ample parking, as the market is heavier on studio and one-bedroom apartments.

Original design for the project was done by Humphrey’s and Partners L.P. out of Dallas and Breeden is using market rate financing to fund the project itself.

The developer’s construction arm, Breeden Construction, will move its workforce of around 103 people into the newly built office space. Breeden Construction is currently using office spaces in the Glen Forest Office Park at 1700 Bayberry Court in Richmond.

Breeden is still waiting for the approval of its architectural plans before beginning construction by the end of May.

Duplex Station is expected to be finished by the end of 2025.

Breeden is a nationally recognized developer of multifamily properties. Breeden Jr. started the company in 1961 as a builder of single-family homes. It grew to specialize in apartment communities across Virginia, with some offshoot projects in East Coast states.

Breeden completed around 2,400 units between 2019 and 2021, with a further 3,268 units under construction. Those units were in the luxury, market rate, affordable and senior markets.

Top five weekend events: 'The Book of Mormon,' Symphony at Hardywood & Super Bowl watch parties "The Book of Mormon" Music at Hardywood "Fellow Travelers" ‘Playing With Light’ Demetri Martin Super Bowl Sunday