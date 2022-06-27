Corsicana Mattress Co. to close Chesterfield factory, 54 employees to be laid off

Corsicana Mattress Company announced plans to close a production plant in Chesterfield, just two days before the company filed for bankruptcy protection on Saturday.

The factory at 2001 Bellwood Road will shutter in August, and 54 factory employees will be laid off, according to the company. Factories in Newington, Conn. and Greensboro, N.C. will absorb production.

Corsicana acquired Richmond-based Symbol Mattress company in April 2021, and took over the Chesterfield plant. Employees who worked at the Chesterfield plant stayed there and worked for the new company Corsicana, which is based in Texas.

The closure announcement came one month after Corsicana announced the closure of its LaPorte, Ind. facility.

“This consolidation, along with the recent LaPorte closure, is another necessary step in our drive to return as the industry’s leader in value-priced bedding,” said Corsicana Mattress CEO Eric Rhea in a statement.

In the announcement, Corsicana said the closure of its Chesterfield plant is part of the company’s strategy to re-examine the efficiency of its national manufacturing and distribution footprint.

Corsicana’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing shows that the company’s leadership intends to use new financing to continue usual operations, upon court approval. The company is seeking approval to pay its employees during restructuring, according to court documents.

“This consolidation is necessary to continue streamlining our manufacturing footprint, to drive efficiencies and effectiveness. Our Newington and Greensboro plants have the expertise and capacity to effectively service our customers in the mid-Atlantic region,” Rhea said in a statement. “We are grateful to the local community and employees for their support and expect a smooth transition.”

Corsicana operates 10 factories in the U.S. and is one of the mattress industry’s largest manufacturers.