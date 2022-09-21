 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Courtyard Richmond Northwest/Short Pump being acquired by Texas-based investment firm

Courtyard by Marriott

Courtyard Richmond Northwest/Short Pump is being acquired by Texas-based investment firm.

 Courtesy of NewcrestImage

The Courtyard by Marriott, also known as the Courtyard Richmond Northwest/Short Pump at 3950 Westerre Parkway in Henrico, is being acquired as part of a joint venture of NewcrestImage and Hospitality Capital Partners (HCP), which has reached an agreement to buy 16 Marriott-branded hotels in nine states.

The portfolio includes 13 Courtyard and three Residence Inn properties located in Georgia, Massachusetts, North Carolina, New York, Oklahoma. Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia. Closing on the transaction is expected during the fourth quarter.

Terms weren't disclosed for either individual properties or for the entire portfolio.

“This acquisition affirms our high expectations and high confidence in hotel investments, both near term and long term,” Mehul Patel, managing partner and CEO of NewcrestImage, said in a statement. “We’re hungry to be part of hospitality’s growth and prosperity.”

Since March, the Dallas-based NewcrestImage has added 76 hotels to its portfolio.

HCP and its principals have owned almost 50 hotels in the western United State, as well as 25 golf courses through their associated company, Parks Legacy Project.

“Partnering with NewcrestImage for this transaction is grounded in our strong trust and respect for the company. We very much look forward to working with Mehul and his team to build the value of these hotels and to deliver uncompromising quality for guests as well as investors,” HCP principals Keith Mishkin and Primo Parmar said in a statement.

