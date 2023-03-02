Customs questions some LL Flooring imports

U.S. Customs has been delaying LL Flooring‘s shipments of vinyl flooring from Vietnam, the Richmond-based company said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

It said the agency has asked it to supply documentation about some of its shipments after trade officials added aluminum and polyvinyl chloride to the watchlist of items that Vietnamese firms import from China’s Xinjiang region and use in Vietnamese exports to the United States.

Imports from Xinjiang are banned because of concern that Muslim Uyghurs from the region are being forced to work against their will, and federal law requires American importers to show that their items do include material that has been produced by forced labor in Xinjiang.

“We require our vendors to follow our strict guidelines on responsible sourcing, we obtain periodic certifications from them concerning compliance with these standards and we perform audit procedures of their supply chain documentation,” LL Flooring said in the filing.

“While we are working with [Customs] to provide requested documentation, we do not know how long their review of the documentation will take,” the company added.

LL Flooring is looking at other products from other countries to mitigate the impact of the Customs delays and of various tariffs imposed on Chinese exports in recent years.

Last year, it reduced the share of imports subject to those import duties from 20% to 14% by finding new suppliers. It has raised some prices to take account of the duties, as well.

LL Flooring, which imports a variety of hardwoods as well as vinyl flooring for its 442 stores, said “continued material and transportation cost headwinds” hit its bottom line last year.

Its sales last year declined 3.6% to $1.11 billion, despite double-digit growth in sales to contractors, as consumer purchases fell.

LL Flooring saw a more than $50 million swing into the red last year, losing $12.1 million, or 42 cents a share, compared to net income of $41.7 million in 2021.

It also told the SEC that buyers of its Chinese-manufactured laminate products redeemed $1.6 million of vouchers issued under a 2018 court settlement that funded $22 million in cash payments and provided $14 million in store-credit vouchers. Buyers of its Morning Star bamboo flooring redeemed $2.0 million of vouchers issued under a 2019 settlement that included $14 million in cash and $16 million in store-credit vouchers.