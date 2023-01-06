David Ng named Richmond Times-Dispatch managing editor

A longtime journalist known in the industry for thoughtful storytelling and serving readers has been named managing editor of the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

Ng's four-decade career in eight newsrooms includes extensive experience in the New York area, one of the nation's most fiercely competitive markets. His newsrooms have racked up numerous awards, and Ng himself has sat on Pulitzer Prize committees.

Coates said he's looking forward to working with Ng on strategies to continue expanding The Times-Dispatch's digital audience while focusing on aggressive reporting with urgency.

"David is a terrific journalist with a long history of engaging readers in the communities where he's worked. He's a strong and focused leader, and I'm thrilled he's bringing his considerable talent to our Richmond newsroom," Coates said.

Ng said good journalism comes from treating his teams well and with respect. He is known as an editor who encourages staff to have time with their families and who could be relied upon in the face of any issue.

In Providence, Ng ran all newsroom operations, including the implementation of new storytelling concepts. The Journal is the oldest continually publishing newspaper in the country.

He previously was executive editor of the New York Daily News, where he set the agenda for award-winning daily news coverage. As an assistant managing editor at The Star-Ledger in New Jersey, Ng helped oversee the direction of coverage that won a Pulitzer Prize for its coverage over the resignation of Gov. Jim McGreevey.

Ng is a first-generation American and son of Chinese parents who immigrated to New York in 1957. He credits his mother for banning the use of English at home to preserve the family's heritage, knowing that her children would learn the language and adapt culturally as they went to school.

With artistic know-how and hard work, Kristin Donaldson is an integral part of community nonprofit Hanover County resident Kristin Donaldson combines her artistic ability with her know-how for hard work to give back in a couple of different ways.

He was co-editor of his high school newspaper in the Bronx before becoming an editor of the school newspaper at Marist College, where he graduated cum laude. His first job in journalism was as a reporter for the New York Post, where he spent nearly 13 years, rising to city editor then associate managing editor.

His career also brought him to the New York Daily News, where he was deputy managing editor and metropolitan editor, Newsday Media Group as a senior news editor, New Jersey Advance Media as a senior news editor and ALM Media as an editor.

When asked how his background as the son of immigrant parents and an editor in the competitive New York market have influenced his view on journalism, Ng responded saying, "in two ways."

"One, as an Asian-American, I always felt as if I lived in two worlds, neither one better than the other, just different. From that, I've come to believe that there are two sides to every story and there are times I need to understand that none of us own the truth, we just own our version of what we think is true," Ng said. "Secondly, on competition, I've learned that it's not about winning. It's about being better than we were yesterday."

He received several prestigious awards from organizations for Asian American Journalists. He also served as a Pulitzer Prize juror in 2006 and then the Pulitzer Prize chairman in 2007.

Ultimately, Ng says he wants to bring his talents as a storyteller to The Times-Dispatch newsroom, and learn what makes the city tick.

"Whether we tell the stories by word, or by images or by data, it is important that we get it right because these stories don’t belong to us. They belong to our readers, they belong to our public, they belong to our public officials," Ng said. "These stories done right are our bridges and they can help all of us understand each other. If we can get that right then we will have earned our pay for the day."

29 photos from The Times-Dispatch archives