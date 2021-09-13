Del Taco is coming to Virginia - first of 10 locations coming to the state

Del Taco, the California-based Mexican and American fast food restaurant, is opening its first Virginia store - in Virginia Beach.

The restaurant group, which says it is the second largest Mexican restaurant chain in the country, signed a deal with Bharat Patel and Steve Kissel, Virginia Beach-based restaurateurs to open the first of 10 Del Taco locations in Virginia.

Under the franchise umbrella Virginia Taco, the duo has the rights to open stores throughout Hampton Roads, including in Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Portsmouth, Norfolk, Hampton and Newport News, according to a news release. That leaves the Richmond area on the table for any other franchisees - and also paves the way for the brand's introduction to Virginians.

More Del Taco locations throughout Virginia, including in Richmond, could be a possibility in the future.

Del Taco was founded in California in 1964 and now has 600 restaurants in 16 states. The restaurant is best known for its signature combination of tacos and french fries, or burritos and french fries. Plus its Queso Blanco sauce.

“Del Taco is an influential brand, so the opportunity to introduce it to the state of Virginia was one that we wanted to jump on immediately. We know that the concept, combined with our expertise in this market, is a great partnership and we look forward to seeing many years of growth ahead," Patel said in a statement.