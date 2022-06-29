DHL shifts to $7 million facility near Richmond airport

International shipping and express mail company DHL has expanded operations in Richmond with the opening of a new 39,000-square-foot facility near Richmond International Airport.

The new shipping center is a $7 million investment for the German company, which previously operated a facility off of East Parham Road. The new center, according to DHL, is 87% larger than the previous location.

“By strategically choosing to relocate near the airport and significantly expanding our facility space in Richmond, we are ensuring our customers receive the highest levels of service while investing in our future growth,” said Richard Saavedra, vice president and general manager for DHL Express in the Southeast U.S.

“This expansion will allow us to better serve the greater Richmond market’s international shipping needs with improved delivery times and greater customer service.”

Richard Montalvo, the station services manager for the new facility, said the additional space will enable the company to process more packages and increase its number of couriers in the area.

He said about 30 DHL employees and subcontractors work at the facility now, but that it can increase to 40 with the additional processing space and vehicle bays.

"We have space here for growth," he said. "We are hiring people right now for the driver and dock positions."

The new center, which opened on June 13, processes about 2,300 to 2,500 packages per day for approximately 1,800 clients daily, Montalvo said.

With its proximity to the airport, workers are able to unload shipments from DHL cargo planes by about 8:30 a.m. and then send them out for delivery before 11 a.m. He said that's about an hour earlier than before, he said.

"We're still getting the hang of a few things, but the couriers love it because it's faster. They can be on the road earlier," he said. "We're now closer and have a more efficient operation serving [customers] on time."

According to a company news release, DHL will soon outfit the facility with electric vehicle chargers to help the company meet its goal of transitioning 60% of its global delivery fleet to electric power.