Do you like where you work? Nominate your company for a Top Workplaces award

Do you love where you work? Do you think that your company should be commended for its work-life balance, great employee benefits or just its positive workplace culture?

This year’s economic outlook remains unsettled, with widespread fears over a shrinking economy and the negative effects that could have on companies and pocketbooks.

The Harvard Business Review says the labor market is still going strong amid the most recent jobs report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, which reported that 263,000 jobs had been added to the economy. While it shows that companies are still adding jobs, that number also came in below the expected growth rate for September.

The upcoming year is going to test companies’ resolve in navigating the financial constraints as a debate around hybrid and teleworking could emerge as the worst of the pandemic appears to be in the rearview mirror.

We want to hear from you if you’re proud of the way your company has worked through the pandemic and is positioning itself for the future.

This year marks the Richmond Times-Dispatch’s 10th annual Top Workplaces awards program, where companies big and small can be nominated for recognition of their organizational health.

The paper is again teaming up with Energage as a research partner for the project.

Energage conducts Top Workplaces surveys for media in 61 markets and has surveyed more than 2 million employees at over 8,000 organizations in 2021.

The company says its research shows the core elements of organizational health are what employees value most in the workplace and that organizations with high levels of organizational health outperform their peers.

Last year’s 2022 program had 1,141 organizations invited with 118 surveyed.

Eighty-seven were recognized as winners with over 17,000 employees responding to surveys for the awards.

Participating organizations must have 35 or more employees in the Greater Richmond Region to be eligible. Those can be public, private, nonprofit or government organizations.

The 2022 awards came in four categories — groups with 25-124 employees, 125-399 employees, 400-899 and companies with 900-plus workers.

Previous year’s winners included large companies like Capital One, CarMax and Estes Express Lines.

Some of the smaller companies to be recognized were Starling International Childcare & Learning Center, Cutz For Guys and the Town of Ashland.

Workplaces entering the program will be evaluated by their employees using a short 24-question survey.

Companies will be surveyed during October through January.

Workplaces can be nominated at The Times-Dispatch’s Top Workplaces page at richmond.com/top-workplaces by entering an email address or by calling (804) 977-9367.

The deadline for the first nomination is Nov. 18. The final publication date is still to be determined for a time in 2023.