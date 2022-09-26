'Do you want to look good naked?' Richmond councilman opens fitness studio in Scott's Addition

Do you want to look good naked? Richmond 1st District Councilman Andreas Addison would like to know.

This month, after a two-year journey getting everything ready, Addison opened Pure Fitness, a workout studio in a former warehouse space on Moore Street in Scott’s Addition.

The councilman, who previously worked in City Hall before leaving in 2016 to run for office and launch his own consulting firm, said opening the studio in his district has been a learning experience that he hopes will inform new policies, protocols and proposals to help local businesses and community members succeed.

“It’s the first time I’ve ever had something where there was a vision and now it’s been realized,” said Addison, standing inside the 5,100-square-foot studio just a few days after the grand opening ceremony. “Here it is.”

Unlike a typical commercial gym, Pure Fitness is based around hourlong group classes that are focused on functional strength training geared toward working professionals.

There’s only a few pieces of equipment inside the studio other than a few stationary bikes, rowing machines, kettle bells, weighted balls, racks and benches. A yellow neon sign in the back of the studio reminds clients why they come there to sweat and feel pain: “Look good naked.”

“It’s what the goal is,” said Addison, explaining it. “I thought it was funny and cute, and realized nobody had been using it.”

A sandwich board outside the studio also signals to those walking by what the gym is about. “Birthday suits tailored here,” it reads.

Cheekiness aside, Addison felt that he found a good location for the business and had a few ideas to make the training experience there comfortable, convenient and memorable.

When the space was previously used by a printing studio, he noticed that the skylights let in a good amount of natural light. So he painted the walls white to make it feel more open and bright.

He also built a larger bathroom in the facility to include showers so that people coming right before work or during their lunch hour can get in a workout and go back to their day quickly.

He said the building’s air conditioning and special chilled, lavender-scented towels “to wipe the misery of the workout” also help his gym stand out among others in the neighborhood.

Addison said the idea for opening Pure Fitness came to him and his business partners after the closing in 2020 of Pure PHIT, another local gym where he worked part time leading group fitness classes.

For Addison, who holds an MBA from the University of Richmond and had worked for the city as part of a performance management team leading special projects before he was elected to the council six years ago, the gym is his first commercial venture.

The experience, he said, was humbling, as his professional experience in city government as both an employee and an elected official eventually led to gigs as an adjunct professor at UR and the University of Virginia, where he’s taught classes on entrepreneurship and social enterprise.

He is also the CEO and founder of Civic Innovator, a consulting firm that has served local governments and international organizations.

“It was actually, I think, a great exercise in practicing what you preach,” he said. “In doing it, I realized really quickly ... how much I was not [prepared], because there’s so many nuanced things that you can never fully prepare for the challenges and rigors of opening a gym in the middle of summer when so many people are on vacation.”

He said the process also made him see firsthand the challenges of obtaining city permits to open a business. Even as an elected official, he said the city rejected applications he filed several times and that it took six to nine months to get it all in order.

Ultimately, he said he hopes to take what he’s learned and apply that knowledge in his role as a council member to improve the effectiveness of City Hall.

“I think everything we want to do as a city comes from the relationship we have with the business community,” he said. “It’s how affordable housing is going to be developed, It’s how ... people can create living-wage incomes and businesses that can support families in our city.”