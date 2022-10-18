Dominion Energy plans 'clean energy park' with EV charging stations at vacant lot in Richmond

Dominion Energy has made its decision over the vacant plot of downtown land where one of its office buildings once stood.

The energy giant plans to build a new “clean energy park” at 700 East Canal Street with designs for electric vehicle charging, renewable energy installations and public green space.

Dominion has been evaluating the best use for the site after scrapping plans for 700 Canal Place in April 2021. The 17-story office building would have been built over the site where Dominion’s One James River Plaza office tower stood from 1978 until it was demolished in 2020.

The decision to scrap the new tower was made after Dominion ended up with 300 fewer employees from the sale of its gas transmission and storage business to Berkshire Hathaway. It was also anticipating more flexibility in its return-to-work plans.

The new site plan on Canal Street includes a charging hub for about 30 EV fast-chargers available for public use. There is potential for a solar canopy, urban wind turbines, battery storage and a rainwater capture system to support onsite irrigation. The renovated plot could also serve as a downtown event space for gatherings like farmers markets.

Dominion told its employees about the plan last week and said that the new public use green space would “bolster” its image as an “innovative, sustainable brand.”

The company is pursuing a construction timeline targeting substantial completion of the space by early 2024. It said the project is undergoing several approvals and reviews.

The land value is $10 million and the property is zone as B-4 Central Business District.

The park is intended as a place for local commuters and travelers along the I-64 and I-95 corridors to charge their electric vehicles.

Plans for the new green space opening were first reported by Richmond Bizsense.