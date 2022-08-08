Dominion Energy reports second-quarter loss of $453 million

Dominion Energy Inc. on Monday reported a second-quarter loss of $453 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Richmond-based company said it had a loss of 58 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to 77 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 77 cents per share.

The energy company posted revenue of $3.6 billion in the period.

For the current quarter ending in October, Dominion Energy expects its per-share earnings to range from 98 cents to $1.13. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.16.