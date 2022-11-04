Dominion Energy reports third-quarter earnings of $778 million

On a per-share basis, the Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 91 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, were $1.11 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.08 per share.

The energy company posted revenue of $4.39 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.91 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Dominion Energy expects its per-share earnings to range from 98 cents to $1.13. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.08.