A billion-dollar swing in 4th quarter results, with a loss mainly due to writing down the value of some assets, halved Dominion Energy’s earnings for the year – even as its Virginia electric monopoly’s operating income rose.

The Richmond based firm, which among other holdings operates the monopoly electric utility serving most of Virginia, said its overall profit for 2022 slumped to $994 million from $3.3 billion the year before.

Revenue jumped 23% to $17.2 billion.

Beside the increase in revenue, the biggest move in results was in expenses for operations and maintenance, which rose by $1.6 billion in the final three months of the year to push this expense for the year up by $2.5 billion

This included a $1.5 billion charge to recognize a decline in value certain nonregulated solar generation facilities. That reflects the company’s view that it is more likely than not such assets will be sold before the end of their useful lives

In addition, the expense line reflects an $830 million accounting charge. This includes the $404 million cost of fuel and Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative compliance costs, $243 million due to settlement with the State Corporation Commission of its 2021 rate review and $167 million for dismantling costs from the retirement of Virginia fossil-fuel generation facilities

Other factors boosting the expense line were a $649 million loss associated with the sale of its Wisconsin nuclear power station and $125 million of storm damage and restoration costs mainly in Virginia.

These accounting charges were offset by more than $1 billion in accounting to recognized increases in the value of its nuclear plant decommissioning trust fund and its hedging operations, to reduce the risk of price movements for fuel and purchased electricity.

Dominion’s Virginia utility reported operating earnings – income before interest payments and taxes -- for the year rose to $2.01 billion from $1.92 billion.

In addition to its Virginia utility, Dominion owns a South Carolina electric utility and a natural gas business.

