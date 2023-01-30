Dominion proposes changes to keep its bid for higher profits on track

To get its bid for a higher allowed profit rate past legislative skeptics, Dominion Energy proposed a way to ease the pain of a fast-growing chunk of customers’ monthly bills: the charge for the fuel its power plants burn.

But the higher rate means Dominion would collect $2 billion more from its Virginia ratepayers by 2040 than it would otherwise, a State Corporation Commission analysis says.

When offset by parts of the bill meant to rein in rates, the net effect would be to add $1.75 a month to a benchmark 1,000 kilowatt-hour bill, according to the analysis, which does not reflect the fuel adjustment changes and a change dealing with surcharges. Currently, that bill comes to $137.

To keep its bill on track, Dominion dropped a controversial proposal to tighten customers’ access to electricity that third parties generate with renewable facilities.

The revised bill keeps the original’s proposals for SCC review of base rates and to roll several surcharges – riders or rate adjustment charges – into base rates, moves that should put downward pressure on rates. The revised bill says the rider changes must generate $350 million in savings for ratepayers, up from the original bill's $300 million target.

"The goal is what it always was, affordable rates," said Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw, D-Fairfax, who sponsored the Dominion bill.

The bill passed its first hurdle, with a 12-3 vote in the Senate Commerce and Labor Committee, but it still has a long road to travel if it is to become law.

"I still have concerns about the return on equity," said Del. Lee Ware, R-Powhatan.

"The RoE is not settled," said Del. Rip Sullivan, D-Fairfax, the other co-sponsor of the simpler bill, which does not include the profit rate provisions in the Dominion bill.

A similar bill, by state Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, was advanced by the Senate committee.

While its language is included in the broader Dominion bill, McClellan fended off a proposal to formally merge her bill, thereby keeping it from reaching the full Senate.

The issue with the return on equity is that Dominion wants to set its profit rate at the average of southeastern U.S. utilities instead of allowing the SCC to determine a benchmark against which it will evaluate Dominion's profit rate.

That would boost its allowed return on equity to 10.07% from the current 9.35%, the SCC analysis said.

Dominion says it needs the higher return to get investors and lenders to finance its multibillion-dollar investments in renewable energy and modernizing its grid.

In the SCC's currently pending review of Dominion's rates, its staff says Dominion only needs an 8.7% return on equity, based on current market conditions.

As Dominion’s 28-page original bill followed a typical path for the utility’s complex law change proposals of negotiations with stakeholders – business groups, advocates for low-income Virginians, environmentalists and legislators with often widely varied views on regulation – pressure for a bigger break for ratepayers after last year’s steep increases ended up focusing on the fuel charge.

It’s a penny-for-penny pass-through of what the company spends on natural gas and other fuels for its power plants, adjusted every year.

It jumped by $15 a month last year for the benchmark 1,000 kilowatt-hour bill.

But it would have increased by $25 a month if the SCC had not agreed to spread the hit over three years.

The bill then takes a leaf from that agreement.

It proposes spreading over 10 years as estimated $1.5 billion-plus in unrecovered fuel costs Dominion expects to see when it asks for this year’s fuel cost adjustment this spring. That will also roll in the out years from last year’s three-year agreement

Collecting the $1.5 billion in one year would mean a $17-a-month jump in the 1,000 kilowatt-hour bill this summer, said Bill Murray, Dominion senior vice president.

Spreading it over 10 years will mean a nominal increase this year, and annual increases of $2.50 over the next 10, Dominion estimates.

To make the deal work, the SCC would need to approve a so-called special purpose entity to issue bonds, with interest and repayment of principal to be covered by the 10-year adjustment of fuel costs.

Murray said the SCC would still have to approve the idea since the bill, unlike other legislation in recent years, does not order the commission to automatically implement a new initiative.

The bill does, however, order the SCC to use the average of southeastern utilities' rates of return when authorizing Dominion's profit rate.

