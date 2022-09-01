 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking

Dominion sells West Virginia natural gas utility for $690 million

  • 0

Richmond-based Dominion Energy on Thursday closed on the sale of its West Virginia natural gas utility, Hope Gas Inc., for $690 million.

The buyer is a subsidiary of Hearthstone Holdings Inc., a holding company that owns natural gas and water distribution utilities in seven states.

The transaction was announced in February.

Hope Gas, also known as Dominion Energy West Virginia, has about 300 employees and 111,000 customers.

Dominion Energy also owns the Mount Storm Power Station in West Virginia.

People are also reading…

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

8@4 presented by Massey Cancer Center is remixed for September 1

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News