Dominion sells West Virginia natural gas utility for $690 million

Richmond-based Dominion Energy on Thursday closed on the sale of its West Virginia natural gas utility, Hope Gas Inc., for $690 million.
The buyer is a subsidiary of Hearthstone Holdings Inc., a holding company that owns natural gas and water distribution utilities in seven states.
The transaction was announced in February.
Hope Gas, also known as Dominion Energy West Virginia, has about 300 employees and 111,000 customers.
Dominion Energy also owns the Mount Storm Power Station in West Virginia.
