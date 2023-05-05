Dominion's Virginia income down in milder winter

As the climate continues warming, milder winter weather cut Dominion Energy’s Virginia operating income by 25.5%, the Richmond energy giant reported.

The drop in Dominion’s Virginia income for the first three months of the year, to $386 million from last year’s $518 million, was nearly eight times larger than the declines from either its gas distribution businesses in Ohio and several western states or its South Carolina electric utility.

Dominion's bill relief comes in larger than expected Ending three surcharges and a drop in natural gas prices will spell immediate savings of $14 on a typical $137 monthly Dominion Energy bill. An increase in September will offset about $2.67 of those savings.

The Richmond-based energy giant's first quarter report also showed how a distant conflict - the Russian invasion of Ukraine - can hit home to affect Virginians' pocketbooks. It reported a more than $340 million jump in what it spends buying fuel to run its power plans as global oil and natural gas prices soared with the cuts in Russian sales of fossil fuel to western nations.

Its regulators allow it to pass on fuel price increases dollar-for-dollar, although the State Corporation Commission agreed to allow the company to spread out last year’s big jumps over three years.

Dominion has warned that this year it needs to recover further rises in fuel costs, though it has said it will ask the SCC to allow it to spread these over a longer period instead of asking for a $17-a-month boost on top of a typical 1,000 kilowatt-hour, $137 residential bill.

Dominion said a key driver of electricity use in the winter – how cold it got, as measured by heating degree days - fell 22.5% to 1,471 in Virginia. Heating degree days measure the number of days and degrees of temperature that vary from a benchmark.

About $67 million of its Virginia operating income decline was due to the weather with an additional $57 million reflecting a decline in renewable energy tax credits and $21 million as customers opted for rate plans that saved them money.

Offsetting those impacts somewhat was a $33 million boost, largely reflecting a large 11% increase in commercial usage from the Virginia’s boom in data center businesses.

Meanwhile, sharp rises in energy prices compared with last year – generally the result of the war in Ukraine and the cut in gas and oil shipments to the western markets that set global benchmark prices – weighed on Dominion’s business.

Fuel costs for its Virginia and South Carolina electric utilities jumped by 50.7% to $1.02 billion during the quarter.

Dominion’s overall profit rose 40.2% to $997 million, largely because it benefited from paper “mark to market” gains of $231 million from its hedging operations as well as increases of $123 million in the value of reserves it holds in the nuclear decommissioning trusts it is required to maintain.

The company’s revenue increased 22.7% to $5.25 billion.