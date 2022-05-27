DPR Construction tackling visible Virginia projects

Construction is a hard industry. Early mornings. Long days. Physical labor.

That fundamental truth underlies a company culture of respect and gratefulness, according to DPR Construction Richmond business unit leader Jay Stoda.

DPR Construction is one of Greater Richmond’s mid-sized Top Workplaces for the fifth time, this year ranking among the leaders in the category.

Based in Redwood City, Calif., DPR Construction is a national company, with nearly 400 local employees in its Richmond business unit. Despite the nationwide reach of the company, however, “all construction is local,” Stoda said.

It matters little to contractors, tradesmen and clients where a construction firm is based, according to Stoda. Instead, stakeholders want assurances of a company’s positive reputation, community connections and good results. Stoda said DPR Construction shines by those measures.

The firm specializes in projects with a high degree of technical complexity. Their client-partners often include health care facilities, universities and high-tech corporations.

Local residents, as well as other Virginians, don’t have to look far to see DPR’s work, including ongoing construction of the 16-story Children’s Hospital of Richmond expansion called the “Wonder Tower,” as well as the renovation of the Arts & Letters Creative Co.’s commercial office space in the historic Lucky Strike building on East Cary Street downtown.