04-20-1950 (cutline): DuPont gateway on Petersburg Pike, which will have actuated traffic light to relieve this congestion.

09-17-1950 (cutline): Melvin G. Adams, who has been an employee at DuPont for 15 years, wears protective safety glasses while operating a machine lathe. Anyone standing near him also is required to wear the spectacles in case of flying metal.

12-03-1944 (cutline): (left to right) Mrs. Mary B. Traylor, whose fill-time occupation is to find rooms and houses for employees: Mrs. Bella C. Hill, who devotes her entire working day to finding rides and riders for employees, and Mrs. Pearl R. Kessler, who helps new employees become adjusted to their jobs, are three of the personal representatives at the Spruance Rayon plant of the du Pont de Nemours Company, whose jobs were created by wartime exigencies.

From the Archives: DuPont

In 1927, DuPont purchased a plot of land near Richmond to build a rayon factory. That year, a front page story captured local excitement for the factory and the jobs it would provide. The headline read “Industrial Victory for Richmond Army of Employees Will Be Recruited for Tremendous Enterprise.”

The plant, which opened two years later, was named the Spruance Plant in honor of rayon pioneer William Spruance. In 1930, the factory also began producing cellophane since it had a similar production process to rayon.

During World War II, the plant produced war supplies for paper cellophane, cellophane and rayon yarn. The war time contracts led to peak employment at the plant with 4,450 workers. In the 1950s and 60s the plant ceased production of rayon in Richmond however, they continued to produce cellophane and other materials including Tyvek and Teflon. The facilities were expanded in the 1980s and 90s and continue production today.

