DuPont, one of the world’s largest chemical companies, has reached a settlement with a union representing employees at its Chesterfield County facility that would return certain job functions to union employees and distribute more than $3.6 million in back pay and interest.
The group at issue was the facility’s emergency response team, which works to contain on-site emergencies until outside responders like firefighters and medical staff can arrive.
Donny Irwin, who has worked at the Chesterfield facility for nearly half a century and was part of the emergency response team for 23 years, estimates that team members had received roughly 100 hours of additional training per year in firefighting, managing chemical burns and dealing with hazardous materials.
The ruling affects 42 employees.
People are also reading…
In 2018, DuPont transitioned that emergency work from company employees, many of whom received overtime for the work, to outside contractors, citing a need to reduce costs. But they did so without bargaining with the union, so Ampthill Rayon Workers Inc., the Richmond chapter of an international union representing DuPont employees, filed a complaint with the National Labor Relations Board that June.
When an NLRB judge ruled in favor of the union, DuPont appealed the ruling twice: first to the leadership of the NLRB, then to the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.
In those appeals, the company argued that emergency response was outside of the employees’ “core skills” and therefore the contracting did not need to be bargained. Both times, the appeals were rejected.
But even after the company agreed to settle with the union, there were still negotiations to reach a conclusion on how much money would be paid out and divided up among the employees entitled to back pay, said Kenneth Henley, the union’s attorney.
“It was no simple thing to create a fair system,” Henley told the Richmond Times-Dispatch. In the end, the company agreed on $3.626 million, with employees awarded money based on a formula that took into account how long they were involved with the emergency response team and how much pay they missed out on.
Henley says the payments have already been issued via direct deposit.
“That’s a tremendous accomplishment,” he said. “Had there been no union, none of this would have happened.”
Irwin, part of the union’s leadership group for 35 years, is thrilled with the result.
“The big companies like DuPont have always been able to pay their way out of everything,” he told The Times-Dispatch. But this time, he said, “the little guy won.”
From the Archives: DuPont
In 1927, DuPont purchased a plot of land near Richmond to build a rayon factory. That year, a front page story captured local excitement for the factory and the jobs it would provide. The headline read “Industrial Victory for Richmond Army of Employees Will Be Recruited for Tremendous Enterprise.”
The plant, which opened two years later, was named the Spruance Plant in honor of rayon pioneer William Spruance. In 1930, the factory also began producing cellophane since it had a similar production process to rayon.
During World War II, the plant produced war supplies for paper cellophane, cellophane and rayon yarn. The war time contracts led to peak employment at the plant with 4,450 workers. In the 1950s and 60s the plant ceased production of rayon in Richmond however, they continued to produce cellophane and other materials including Tyvek and Teflon. The facilities were expanded in the 1980s and 90s and continue production today.
Interested in a copy of one of these photos? Click here.
Sean McGoey (804) 649-6012
@SeanMcGoey on Twitter