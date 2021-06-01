East End's Front Porch Cafe and workforce development program reopen after pandemic hiatus

On top of the cafe being a valuable resource for the community, none of the roughly eight Front Porch employees lost their jobs during that time last year, something Brown attributes to the CHAT board of directors' willingness to make sure its employees at all levels were compensated.

"Everyone got paid - everyone," Brown said. "The board committed to it; they had the funds."

They decided to reopen again this week because they felt customers would be comfortable coming back. The cafe had two pop-ups at the end of May to test the waters. Both events were highly successful, Brown said.

Whereas other restaurants are having trouble finding workers in the aftermath of COVID-19, Brown said, Front Porch had enough applicants to be able to open this week with a full staff of eight. He also said he gets calls from restaurants and industry associations to inquire whether he can offer anyone from the cafe to work in those places.

The pandemic pushed many line cooks, chefs and others in the restaurant industry to reach an "epiphany" when it came to work-life balance, he said.