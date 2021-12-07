Electric vehicle startup wants to open three service centers in Virginia including one in Henrico

"We are not going to take a position on their ability to sell directly in the commonwealth," said Don Hall, president and CEO of the Virginia Automobile Dealers Association. "However, we will continue to push to make sure they abide by the same set of laws that all of us abide by."

Rivian has applied to the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles seeking an "eligibility determination to be both a manufacturer and a dealer of franchises" in the state. A hearing is slated for 10 a.m. Dec. 9 at the DMV headquarters at 2300 W. Broad St. in Richmond.

The automobile dealers group had previously challenged electric automobile maker Tesla's right to open several stores in Virginia including one in western Henrico, under a state law that requires automobile makers to sell cars through independent dealerships unless no dealership is available in a community to its cars "in a manner consistent with the public interest."

VADA ultimately dropped its challenges after an appeals court held that the trade group lacked standing to challenge the DMV's decision to allow Tesla to sell its cars through its own retail stores.

However, VADA has sent letters to the DMV complaining about the advertising practices of Tesla and other electric vehicle makers.