Electric vehicle startup wants to open three service centers in Virginia including one in Henrico

A California-based maker of electric pickup trucks and other vehicles is looking to open three service centers in Virginia, including one in the Richmond area.
Rivian Automotive LLC, the startup that conducted an initial public offering of its stock last month, wants to put one of the centers at 2289 Dabney Road in Henrico County in a 15,000-square-foot space formerly occupied by Groome Transportation.
The company also is looking at locations in South Hill to cover Southside Virginia and in Fairfax or Arlington County to cover Northern Virginia.
The new centers would not be dealerships where Rivian would sell vehicles to customers, but would be repair shops where customers could get their vehicles serviced, a company spokesperson said.
Rivian, founded in 2009, makes battery-powered pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles. The company sells its vehicles online and delivers them directly to customers, but it is working on opening 70 service centers across the country, the spokesperson said.
The company's move to open service centers in Virginia will not get any opposition from the Virginia Automobile Dealers Association, an influential trade group of independent dealers that previously had opposed electric automobile maker Tesla Inc.'s move to open dealerships in the state.
"We are not going to take a position on their ability to sell directly in the commonwealth," said Don Hall, president and CEO of the Virginia Automobile Dealers Association. "However, we will continue to push to make sure they abide by the same set of laws that all of us abide by."
Rivian has applied to the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles seeking an "eligibility determination to be both a manufacturer and a dealer of franchises" in the state. A hearing is slated for 10 a.m. Dec. 9 at the DMV headquarters at 2300 W. Broad St. in Richmond.
The automobile dealers group had previously challenged electric automobile maker Tesla's right to open several stores in Virginia including one in western Henrico, under a state law that requires automobile makers to sell cars through independent dealerships unless no dealership is available in a community to its cars "in a manner consistent with the public interest."
VADA ultimately dropped its challenges after an appeals court held that the trade group lacked standing to challenge the DMV's decision to allow Tesla to sell its cars through its own retail stores.
However, VADA has sent letters to the DMV complaining about the advertising practices of Tesla and other electric vehicle makers.
Hall has since believes that traditional dealerships can compete with electric vehicle makers as new models of battery-powered cars enter the marketplace.
"We’re not in opposition" to electric vehicle sales, Hall said, adding that he now drives an electric vehicle part-time himself to promote their sales at conventional dealerships. "If that is how consumers want to buy cars and trucks, so be it. We still think [dealerships] are the best mechanism to disseminate vehicles."
Rivian has not set a date for when it plans to open the service centers, according to a spokesman.
Rivian, which operates a plant in Normal, Ill., conducted an initial public offering of its stock, selling a reported 153 million shares at $78 per share in the offering. That put the company's IPO at an estimated value around $11.9 billion, making it the biggest stock listing of 2021, and the sixth-largest ever on a U.S. exchange, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
Ford Motor and online retailer Amazon had invested in the Rivian and are now large shareholders. Rivian said it also is building 100,000 delivery trucks for Amazon.
The company is now delivering its battery-powered R1T pickup truck, with an estimated range of 314 miles per battery charge, at a starting price of $67,500. Its SUV, the R1S, is expected to be available soon with an estimated range of 316 miles per battery charge selling for $70,000.
