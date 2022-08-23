EPA takes Chesterfield site off federal list of toxic lands

A Chesterfield County site that for years housed an operation that broke down old batteries has been removed from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's list of Superfund sites.

C&R Battery Co. between the early 1970s and mid-1980s used an 11-acre parcel adjacent to the James River to dismantle batteries from cars, trucks and other applications in order to recover lead and lead oxide.

Batteries were cut open and acid drained into on-site ponds. The practice contaminated the soil, sediment and surface water with lead and other hazardous chemicals.

In the late 1970s, the Virginia State Water Control Board detected elevated levels of lead in soil and water at the site.

The EPA oversaw a clean-up effort, and the land was placed on the Superfund list, which includes the nation’s most contaminated hazardous waste sites.

The EPA on Tuesday said a final inspection shows goals have been met for groundwater, surface water, sediment and soil on the site, as well as the James River wetlands.

Adam Ortiz, the agency's regional administrator, said removal from the Superfund list can "revitalize communities, raise property values, and promote economic growth by signaling to potential developers and financial institutions that cleanup is complete."

The Chesterfield project included excavating and disposing of contaminated surface soils and sediments.