Fairfax County-based information technology company plans new office in Richmond, creating 125 jobs

A Northern Virginia-based information technology company is planning to open a new office in Richmond that is expected to create 125 jobs.
Fairfax County-based Intact Technology, a software consulting and managed services firm, will invest $1.5 million to establish a second Virginia location in the city of Richmond, Gov. Ralph Northam’s office announced on Wednesday.
Intact announced plans in 2020 to relocate its headquarters from Greenbelt, Md., to a new Virginia location at 12700 Sunrise Valley Drive in Reston. In October 2021, the company announced plans to expand its Fairfax County headquarters and add job 40 jobs.
The expansion into Richmond is expected to double the company’s current workforce of 125.
The company has not settled on a location for its Richmond office yet but is planning to do so soon.
“We are exploring a few location options in the Shockoe Bottom area in downtown Richmond,” said Jesse White, the chief executive officer of Intact Technology.
White said the company is already accepting applications for jobs.
“We are looking for dynamic individuals wanting to start or enhance their career in IT,” White said. “The anticipated start date will be early May with eight weeks of paid, intensive IT training. One of the unique aspects of Intact’s hiring is that it is not about the experience, not that we don’t value it, but it is about the individual and their potential — the ability to adapt to different situations and to take up the challenge to learn.”
Northam’s office said Virginia competed with Maryland and Washington, D.C., for the latest expansion.
Northam approved a $350,000 incentive grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to get the expansion. The company also is eligible to receive state benefits from the Virginia Enterprise Zone Program, administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development. Funding and services to support the company’s employee training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.
“We’re thrilled that Intact Technology chose to locate its second Virginia office here and create 125 well-paying jobs in the city of Richmond,” said Richmond Mayor Levar M. Stoney in a statement. “Intact’s progressive workplace and commitment to corporate citizenship are a good match for our diverse and talented workforce, which is attracted to our city for its high quality of life.”
