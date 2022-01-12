Fairfax County-based information technology company plans new office in Richmond, creating 125 jobs

A Northern Virginia-based information technology company is planning to open a new office in Richmond that is expected to create 125 jobs.

Fairfax County-based Intact Technology, a software consulting and managed services firm, will invest $1.5 million to establish a second Virginia location in the city of Richmond, Gov. Ralph Northam’s office announced on Wednesday.

Intact announced plans in 2020 to relocate its headquarters from Greenbelt, Md., to a new Virginia location at 12700 Sunrise Valley Drive in Reston. In October 2021, the company announced plans to expand its Fairfax County headquarters and add job 40 jobs.

The expansion into Richmond is expected to double the company’s current workforce of 125.

The company has not settled on a location for its Richmond office yet but is planning to do so soon.

“We are exploring a few location options in the Shockoe Bottom area in downtown Richmond,” said Jesse White, the chief executive officer of Intact Technology.

White said the company is already accepting applications for jobs.