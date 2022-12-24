Familiar challenges for downtown Richmond restaurants in '23

During a typical lunch hour, Lillie Pearl restaurant in downtown Richmond buzzes with customers ordering from the Southern comfort food menu of fried brussel sprouts and braised short ribs.

For Chef Mike Lindsey, it was a gamble to open the 416 E. Grace St. business in November 2021, at height of the COVID-19 pandemic. The timing, however, has turned into an unexpected blessing.

“The slow pace helped us really become good at what we do, executing the food perfectly and slowly building a business instead of jumping in with both feet and kind of getting your butt whooped (and) not figuring things out,” said Lindsey, whose company owns several area eateries.

For downtown Richmond restaurants, 2023 is shaping up to be another period of rebuilding following a devastating few years sparked by the coronavirus outbreak. Work-from-home policies, mask orders and other restrictions sent foot traffic and customer numbers plummeting. Remote work made the reliable lunch rush vanish.

Overall, 20% of Virginia restaurants closed during the pandemic, according to the state Restaurant, Lodging and Travel Association. The trade group's president, Eric Terry, said the ones that are left have embraced a new normal — and face new challenges.

“The reality today, from what I’ve heard is that restaurant top line [revenues] are pretty good because they’ve had to raise prices but their bottom-line [profit] isn’t getting any better,” he said. “Labor is costing more, food is costing more and expenses have increased dramatically.”

‘A big part of the market there’

This month marks three years since the World Health Organization was informed about the first cases of what would become known as COVID-19, a discovery that set off a wave of limits to limit the spread of infections.

In Virginia, restaurants in March 2020 were required to close dining rooms. Outdoor dining was available at 50% capacity as sales shifted to takeout. As vaccines became available, indoor capacity limits rose to 50% in June 2020 before they were ultimately lifted for good in May 2021.

Even as restrictions were eased, the impact of COVID left behind a rampant inflation rate that’s increased food costs. Pandemic labor shortages in the industry also meant bigger expenses.

Those higher prices come as restaurants don’t have the safety net as during the pandemic. Federal Paycheck Protection Program loans and Employee Retention Credits aren’t helping restaurants struggling with labor costs or getting good prices for ingredients.

Downtown businesses are also hurt by the loss of a core lunch customer – office workers. The popularity of work-from-home means that fewer feet are hitting the pavement and meeting coworkers at a midday spot.

“The businessperson that was downtown was a big part of the market there, I think it’s been a bit of a struggle for the people who relied on that,” Terry said. “That spilled over a little bit into dinner traffic.”

Still, some saw opportunities amid the challenges.

Hampton restaurateur Juan Carrillo opened Juan’s Cantina and Rooftop at 1 W. Broad St. in late April 2022 as his debut in the city. He has four similar businesses in the eastern part of the state, the first opening in Gloucester in 2005 and the next soon-to-open in Williamsburg.

Carrillo is still getting the name of his new business out into the Richmond food scene. He says that process can take two or three years before really catching fire and becoming a mainstay.

So far, a positive sign is that groups are expressing interest, he said.

“People wanted to come back out and celebrate their birthdays with more than 30 people,” Carrillo said. “We had a couple of company Christmas parties this year. Companies weren’t having those during COVID.”

He admits that the lessening of lunch traffic on Broad Street is leaving a hole in sales, but says the boost from returned hotel travelers and downtown events like the monthly First Fridays help make up some of the difference.

Lindsey, the Lillie Pearl owner, also saw an opportunity in the hole left when other places closed. He was familiar with the city’s food scene having worked with Eat Restaurant Partners, the city’s largest local restaurant group.

Lindsey was able to move into a sought-after Grace Street space while facing less competition. The landlord also worked with him for half-priced rent while business was slower.

Lillie Pearl, named for one of Lindsey’s grandmothers, has taken off. Lindsey and his business partner, wife Kimberly Love-Lindsey, have done well enough through COVID to open up restaurants.

Buttermilk & Honey spawned a location on Grace Street and another in Short Pump as a side project out of Lillie Pearl’s kitchen. The Lindseys also recently opened ML Steak, a modern chophouse on West Broad Street.

The expectation was that Lillie Pearl diners would switch over to ML Steak in the beginning and both restaurants would have to grow slowly over time. Lindsey said he was surprised when Lillie Pearl sales continued growing and that ML Steak sales matched up, hitting within $200 to $300 of Lillie Pearl every day.

“With sales going up [at Lillie Pearl] I was just blown away,” Lindsey said.

What 2023 has in store

There are some bright spots, too.

A recent Greater Richmond Partnership report shows that hospitality jobs have been bounced back to pre-pandemic levels. Hospitality was among two standout industries in the region’s job recovery, adding 6% more jobs than it had before COVID.

A second driver of the hospitality statistic is hotel jobs, most of which are centered in Downtown. The higher number of hotel guests means more visitors to local restaurants around them.

The World Economic Forum also noted that while inflation hurt consumer spending overall during the third quarter of 2022, American spending on food service actually grew over the previous quarter.

For Carrillo, some pandemic restaurant practices are set to remain. He says the most important to his bottom line is the ability to sell mixed drinks and margaritas through Grubhub and DoorDash. The Virginia legislature voted to allow delivery of some alcoholic drinks that took effect in July 2021.

“That was a game-changer for us, it was a big deal,” Carrillo said. “That is something that really helped us out and still helps us with our customers.”

He added that the culture of takeout in general just doesn’t seem like it’s going to go away any time soon. Pre-COVID, he’d set up his restaurants for delivery services but didn’t see much of a use for it. Now, it’s one of the drivers for his business.

“People think, do I want to drive downtown or can I get the same great food delivered to my door?” Carrillo said. “That’s not something I think is ever going to change.”

The economic fallout of COVID is still being felt, but Lindsey said it’s been worth the gamble. Being downtown is crucial, he said.

“If I want to make a splash in the food scene,” Lindsey said, “it had to be downtown first because that’s the draw of Richmond.”

15 Richmond-area restaurants that closed in 2022 Perch & Coop Salt & Forge Secco Wine Bar Buz & Ned's Real Barbecue Lady N’awlins Cajun Cafe The Dairy Bar Kitchen 64 23rd & Main Taproom Saison Foo Dog Mi Hacienda The Broken Tulip Hang Space K-Town Kitchen & Bar Max's Positive Vibe Cafe