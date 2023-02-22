After 20 years at Short Pump Town Center, family-owned Fink’s Jewelers announced plans to move into a new 8,000 square foot space off West Broad Street that will serve as its flagship store in the Richmond market.

New store showrooms will feature a modern jewel-box design with light and airy aesthetics, custom gold and bronze accents and ornate decorative light fixtures. There will be a mixture of private and semi-private spaces for personal shopping and entertainment.

The design incorporates a state-of-the-art Rolex showroom and an in-store David Yurman shop. Fink’s is also expanding its product offerings with new jewelry and watch brands.

There will also be an engagement ring boutique in the store’s selection of diamond engagement rings, loose stones, wedding and anniversary bands. Fink’s offers custom design services, jewelry repair and watch repair.

“This new flagship store will allow us to better serve our loyal customers. The future of North Gayton and I-64 interchange positions our new home at the epicenter of retail shopping in the Short Pump area,” said Matthew Fink, president and 4th-generation owner. “We understand shopping patterns have changed, however our commitment to providing an extraordinary experience for every customer has not.”

The new location will become the anchor tenant for the upcoming mixed-use West Village development at the corner of North Gayton Road and West Broad Street. Fink’s estimates the store will be complete within 12 months.

The Roanoke-based jeweler first came to Richmond in 1992 with the opening of a store at Regency Square Mall. It moved to Short Pump Town Center in the early 2000s.

The company was founded in the 1930s and now has 10 locations throughout Virginia, North Carolina and Tennessee. An 11th is slated to open in Franklin, Tenn. later this year.

Fink’s announcement also included plans for another flagship store in Raleigh, N.C.

