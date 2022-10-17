Family-owned Fleet Feet Richmond opening its third store in Midlothian

The father-and-son duo behind Fleet Feet Richmond announced the upcoming opening of a new store in Chesterfield County. The footwear brand specializes in shoes for runners while also carrying products like GPS watches, insoles and foam rollers.

Jeff and Jason Wells, 63 and 36 respectively, opened their first Richmond franchise in 2014 on Patterson Avenue in Westhampton. They later expanded to a Short Pump location and recently decided the next step in their journey would be in Midlothian.

The new store is going into the Winterfield Crossing shopping center at 14308 Winterview Parkway. The recently constructed shopping center has a focus with a number of other health and wellness related businesses such as a CYCLEBAR.

“That specific shopping center drew us in for that very reason — there are a lot of like-minded businesses,” said Jason Wells. “We also think Midlothian is just a really vibrant, growing community with a lot of younger families and an active community.”

Wells added that they thought there would be a strong customer base because traffic at their Patterson Avenue and Short Pump locations often came from Midlothian.

The family started its business as Fleet Feet franchisees in 2002 when Jeff Wells opened his first store in Mississippi. Jason Wells later grew up working in those stores through high school and college. Later in life they were both living separately in Louisville, Ky.and Elmhurst, Ill., managing other Fleet Feet locations. The two had planned on finding a city where they could come together and start a line of stores. Richmond became the obvious choice.

“Richmond is probably one of the most active-focused cities that I’ve ever been in,” Jason Wells said. “There are a number of large events here, but also a sprinkling of medium- to lower-sized events in terms of races and outdoor events. There’s something for everybody to do here.”

Since first opening in 2014, Fleet Feet Richmond has sold 37,000 pairs of shoes. In 2022, it saw a jump in sales of about 13%.

The Midlothian store is expected to grow slower than the original location on Patterson but faster than the Short Pump location. The new store will be around 2,500 square feet, while the other two are 3,300 and 3,200 square feet, respectively.

Fleet Feet Richmond has gotten involved in philanthropic work since coming to the city. It partnered with local nonprofit Shood, which collects and redistributes shoes for people who are homeless or living in poverty. The Wells both helped supply some of the shoes and do fittings for people getting new footwear. The company also partnered with the Cameron K. Gallagher Foundation, which focuses on mental health for teenagers.

“We are all about being involved in our community, being engaging and empowering in our community,” Jason Wells said. “We feel like a business should be a means to help facilitate resources in other ways, not just in the store but give out to the community.”

Fleet Feet Richmond also works with Sports Backers to sponsor events such as the Monument Avenue 10K and some of the group’s trainings. The company is hoping to offer a beginner 5K training for people to get introduced to distance running.

“We just feel running in general is about the community getting around each other and cheering each other on,” Jason Wells said. “It’s not always the easiest activity, so to have that support, it’s huge.”

Fleet Feet Richmond’s official opening date in Midlothian is scheduled for Dec. 8.