A Richmond-area mainstay, family-owned Costen Floors has been in business since 1948, a survivor of industrywide market shifts and economic disaster. Adapting to get through those struggles, the company now operates across Virginia on its mission to do “quality work at a fair price.”

The company started out as Costen Floors in a 1,300-square-foot Fulton Bottom warehouse with four offices. At the time, it sold one product, hardwood, and had two installation crews. Founder Ralph Costen Sr. handled sales, and his wife, Anne Costen, did the finances.

Anne Costen was nearly blind, said her son and former Costen Floors President Ralph Costen Jr. She took a cab to work every morning, while her husband went out on sales calls.

The business has evolved since those early days, now operating out of its flagship 11,000-square-foot Henrico County showroom at 9840 Mayland Drive and an attached 16,600 square feet of warehouse space. Its four other locations, in South Richmond, Virginia Beach, Fredericksburg and Salem, have allowed it to expand its offerings, from new types of flooring, property management jobs, retail and even insurance.

That diversification was driven, in large part, by a major change in buying preferences during the mid-1980s and by the 2008 housing crisis. Both had substantial impacts on the health of the company.

Outgrowing its roots

Costen Jr., 74, now CEO, joined the business in the early 1970s when he was in his mid-20s. It had just reached a point where it was outgrowing its initial location.

“Every Friday, the paper came out with building permits, about 50 or 30 permits. I put down all of the names with people we didn’t do business with, and called every one of them. They had never even heard of Costen Lumber,” he said. “That was the basis of how we built the business larger each year.”

In 1974, the company moved to its second location, 8611 Telegraph Road in Henrico, where it had a 5,000-square-foot warehouse. It added two more warehouses on that property over the next decade for a total of 15,000 square feet as the number of jobs picked up.

The company continued selling hardwood, and the occasional softwood, such as pinewood flooring, until the mid-1980s when the industry got a new mainstream material: carpet.

Changes to Federal Housing Administration regulations meant that more homes were using carpet, which cut into the Costen bottom line.

“Nearly half our possible business disappeared,” Costen Jr. said.

By 1992, the company responded with a new entity, American Floors, based out of a shopping center in the Wellesley area of Lauderdale Drive. It was led by family member John “Nick” Rasnick. It used both monikers: Costen Floors and American Floors. For the first time, Costen was offering carpet and vinyl flooring.

That expansion launched the company into retail, which is a staple of its current business model. The success of that offshoot led to the construction of its current Henrico warehouse and showroom space.

Diversifies its services

Ralph “Tripp” Costen III, 48, who became president of Costen Floors in 2011, started working for the company when he was 14 years old. While in college, he spent summers hauling lumber to jobs across the state.

His leadership tenure started just two years before the 2008 housing market crash. Homebuilding nearly stopped all together, and related businesses such as flooring companies lost clients. Costen Floors’ revenues plummeted from $25 million to about $8 million from 2007 to 2008. That included a layoff for nearly half of the company’s workforce.

“That was the most terrible thing ever. Some of them babysat me when I was little; we went on fishing trips together,” Tripp Costen said. “All I grew up knowing was what was happening between these four walls. It was terrible.”

Tripp Costen said the company was too reliant on certain types of work to weather 2008 gracefully. During the housing crash, around 85% of its revenue came from homebuilders. Today, he aims to have no part of the business be over 50% of its revenue.

Costen Floors moved toward a more diverse pool of services in 2013 when it brought on a competitor, Marc Vest, who started Creative Flooring Solutions in South Side. That began the company’s jump into property management jobs – working with apartment owners on routine upgrades – and insurance.

“It was a whole different world for us,” Tripp Costen said.

Vest later moved Creative Flooring to Virginia Beach, which now functions as the company’s outpost there. It benefits from a large property management market for military housing in the area.

Costen Jr. credits his son Tripp Costen with aggressively pursuing more expansions: north into Fredericksburg and west into Salem. Those were added in 2022 and 2020, respectively.

What the future holds

Costen Floors has seen a small dip in revenue since October, Tripp Costen said. The industry is bracing for the possibility of another homebuilding downturn as the number of filed building permits is trending down and a report late last year showed that cancellation rates for new homes were around 25%, up from 7% the previous year.

Marsha Costen, Tripp Costen’s mother and Costen Jr.’s wife, handles the company’s finances.

The business won’t be immune if a construction downturn hits Virginia, Tripp Costen said, but he’s certain they’ve learned from 2008 and the pandemic to position themselves well during any economic decline.

Even with a dip in new construction in the market during the fourth quarter, Costen Floors was actually up 7% in overall revenue, boosted by its recent outposts in Fredericksburg and Salem. The company would have experienced a 25% loss without those two stores, Tripp Costen said.

“I’m also excited to see what these guys in satellite offices are going to be able to do,” Tripp Costen said. “I’m not as concerned about the next couple of years.”

Tripp Costen is expecting the company to roll out new customer service tools to boost sales and bring the business even more in line with current consumer trends.

When people were staying at home more during the pandemic, Costen Floors started working with a third party for a visualizer that lets customers upload pictures of their homes and digitally compare flooring options in that space.

The next phase of that, Tripp Costen said, is the possibility of a mobile showroom that can meet customers at their houses to have an in-person tangible feel for a flooring option.

Costen Sr.’s son and grandson remember two of his sayings: “Tiny acorns to mighty oaks to beautiful oak flooring.” He also used to tell his successors to do “quality work at a fair price, and customers will come.”

“We still use that today, and it’s an important piece of who we are,” Costen Jr. said. “Family is the other key to our success.”

