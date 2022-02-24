Federal Reserve should aim to normalize interest rates 'relatively quickly,' Richmond Fed President says

The U.S. economy is strong enough and inflation is high enough to justify moving interest rates toward pre-pandemic levels "relatively quickly," the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond said in a speech Thursday.

However, Thomas Barkin also noted that Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Thursday introduces global uncertainties that could affect the timing of interest rate increases in the United States.

Other uncertainties such as the lingering COVID-19 pandemic also could affect the Fed's approach to increasing interest rates from historic lows of 0% that have been aimed at stimulating economic activity.

"We are 21 months into the fastest recovery in our memory," Barkin said during a speech given in Colonial Heights hosted by the Virginia’s Gateway Region, an economic development organization.

"The economy is already bigger than it was pre-pandemic," said Barkin, who was a voting member in 2021 of the Federal Reserve Bank’s Federal Open Market Committee, or FOMC, that makes key decisions about interest rates.

The Fed's policy-making committee signaled last month that the central bank would raise rates to tighten credit if an inflation rate that has been about 5.4% over the last nine months doesn't slow in the coming months. The Fed also indicated it would take steps to shrink its balance sheet.

"I see both these rate and balance sheet moves as signaling that the worst of the pandemic is over, the economy is growing strongly, and we can start to put the monetary policy stimulus tools away," Barkin said.

The Fed will keep a close eye on how Russia's invasion of Ukraine affects the global economy, Barkin said.

The U.S. economy does not have much exposure in Russia or Ukraine other than energy costs and some commodities, and he noted that the last time Russia attacked Ukraine - a much more limited attack in 2014 - the impact to the U.S. economy was minimal.

However, if the scope of the war escalates or it has a significant affect on economic growth, "that is when I would pay attention to it,” he said.

A lot depends on the cost of goods versus services, Barkin said. Demand for goods has remained strong during the pandemic, which put strains on supply chains and forced up prices, he said.

Yet supply chains are resilient and Barkin said he expects prices for goods to come down.

However, with 3 million fewer people in the workforce compared with before the pandemic, pressure on wages has been elevated, especially in service businesses that make up two-thirds of the economy. Those pressures could remain high for quite some time, he said.

“What I have said is I would like to be a lot closer to normal [with interest rates] as we start next year," Barkin said. "What exactly that means in terms of rate increases, we will have to sort through in this world of uncertainty."