First National Bank plans Richmond loan center

A Pittsburgh-based banking chain has announced plans to build a loan origination center in Richmond.
FNB Corp., which operates First National Bank, in a statement said it has hired John Wesley “Wes” York as senior vice president, commercial banking, to lead its growth in Richmond. He previously was a senior vice president with SouthState Bank.
A location for the center was not disclosed.
FNB has about 340 banking offices in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, and Washington, D.C.
The statement said FNB also expects to operate at least 11 First National Bank offices serving northern Virginia and Washington by 2024.