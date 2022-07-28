First National Bank plans Richmond loan center

A Pittsburgh-based banking chain has announced plans to build a loan origination center in Richmond.

FNB Corp., which operates First National Bank, in a statement said it has hired John Wesley “Wes” York as senior vice president, commercial banking, to lead its growth in Richmond. He previously was a senior vice president with SouthState Bank.

A location for the center was not disclosed.

FNB has about 340 banking offices in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, and Washington, D.C.