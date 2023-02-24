Richmond-area industries, nonprofit groups, communities and businesses are filled with women who are driving them forward.

Partnering on the inaugural Women Who Drive Richmond awards, the Richmond Times-Dispatch and Richmond Raceway on Thursday recognized 12 prominent women who are making a difference.

The winners’ backgrounds spanned a diverse set of industries and specialties. They are leaders in such fields as pharmaceutical manufacturing, politics, law, small business, addiction treatment, sports and higher education.

The new annual event was dreamed up by two trailblazing leaders. President and Publisher Kelly Till is the first woman to hold that title in the history of The Times-Dispatch, just as Lori Waran is the first female president in the history of Richmond Raceway. Starting their current posts earlier this year, the two got together to celebrate and came up with the idea for Women Who Drive Richmond.

“We looked at each other and said, there are so many strong, amazing women doing incredible things in Richmond, and they need to be recognized in a more innovative dynamic way. Six months later, here we are,” Till said.

The celebratory luncheon was held at the Richmond Raceway’s Torque Club overlooking the track.

Waran explained that NASCAR is a sport where drivers use 3,400 pounds of machine going more than 165 mph to get within an inch of the wall around the outside of the track. They do this for hours on end, speeding toward a checkered flag. It is also one of the few sports where women and men can compete directly against each other.

“I found that really compelling. It powered me, and I’m interested to learn what powers other women and what drives them,” said Waran, then turning to talk directly to the winners. “Maybe you’re powered by a loved one. Maybe you’re powered by a cause ... [you want] to innovate or create. Maybe you’re powered by power. It doesn’t matter really what drives you because this region is better because you have chosen it. You’ve chosen us. I feel I can speak for all of us in the room when I say thank you so very much for choosing us.”

The full list of winners is:

Jacquelyn Stone — McGuireWoods

Jerrine Lee – Richmond Regional Tourism

Kelly Thomasson – Dominion Energy

Stephanie Grana – Cantor Grana Buckner Bucci

Jennifer Wakefield – Greater Richmond Partnership

Paula Pando – Reynolds Community College

Jill Cichowicz – 2EndTheStigma

Dystany Spurlock – Dystany Spurlock Racing

Faith Wilkerson – Unlocking RVA

Carrie LeCrom – VCU Center for Sport Leadership

Megan Schultz – Sports Backers

Chandra Briggman – Activation Capital

Dystany Spurlock is a motorcycle drag racer born and raised in Richmond who started racing when she was 16. She has since risen to become an ambassador for BMW and has won several accolades in the racing world. In 2019, she became the first woman to win a 4.60 index final, and she competes in the Mancup Series at tracks around the East Coast.

Spurlock has spent most of her life as a woman, or a girl, in a male-dominated sport. She said there was once a mentality where female accomplishments in racing would be overlooked.

“Don’t let anyone stop you. There will be so many. I like to call them ‘dream killers,’ that will try to get in your ear and say, hey, you shouldn’t be doing this, or that job is too big,” Spurlock said in a prerecorded video. “Ignore them and stay the course. Focus on what you do, and do it and be a master at it.”

Another winner, Paula Pando, became president of Reynolds Community College in 2018. Pando said she has spent her time at the college pushing it toward its “north star” of contributing to community vibrancy with the transformative power of education.

She stressed that Reynolds and other community colleges are working to become an accessible path to a stable career, whether through short-term credentials, full degree transferring or moving directly from college into the workforce.

“I always say to women of all ages, do the job you want before you to have it, stretch yourself, be around the smartest people that you can be around, be a sponge, soak it in,” Pando said in her prerecorded acceptance speech. “We are seeing more women in leadership roles than ever before in my 31 years in higher education; it is so exciting. When those opportunities come, leave that impostor syndrome behind because you’re ready.”

The 12 winners from the inaugural class of Women Who Drive Richmond were chosen from a pool of 80 applicants after an open call to the community.

PHOTOS: Women Who Drive Richmond