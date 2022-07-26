First Zaxby's in Chester now open

Zaxby's, the fast-food chain specializing in chicken, opened its first location in Chester at 2520 W. Hundred Road on Monday.

"We look forward to welcoming existing and new fans of Zaxby’s to our newly redesigned building with several innovative features to improve the overall dining experience for our guests," said Travis Kelley, president at 1st and Goal Chester, LLC. “The look and feel of the new Chester store is different than any other Zaxby’s in the area.”

1st and Goal Chester, LLC is a Zaxby's franchisee headquartered in Cary, N.C. that owns and operates six Zaxby's restaurants of which three are located in Chesterfield County. The franchisee group plans for additional growth in Chesterfield County in the coming years and has plans to open additional stores in Virginia.

There are now 8 total Zaxby's restaurants in the Richmond area. Zaxby's focuses on prepared-at-order chicken fingers, wings, sandwiches and salads.

The new location in Chester is a 2,900 square-foot farmhouse-style restaurant with indoor seating for 56 guests and 16 guests on its exterior patio.

"We are extremely excited to be able to open this new location and provide upwards of 35 new employment opportunities to the Chester community," Kelley added. Interested applicants may text “2125” to “31063” or stop by the restaurant for more information.