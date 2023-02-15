Eight companies have been selected for Lighthouse Labs spring 2023 startup accelerator program, including five companies from Virginia. Now in its 11th year, the accelerator program has helped over 100 companies and invested over $2 million.

This most recent cohort — Lighthouse Labs’ 14th overall — is one of the most diverse in the accelerator’s history, with over 70% of the founders coming from traditionally underrepresented groups. Three of the teams are focused in health or health and wellness while the remaining five teams are in high-tech, high-growth industries.

“This cohort’s companies offer bold solutions to address current-day problems in industries ranging from logistics to cybersecurity, health/wellness to retail, and real estate to software,” said Paul Nolde, managing executive director at Lighthouse Labs in a statement. “This group of startups represents the best of innovation and entrepreneurship across the Commonwealth and beyond.”

Project Mongoose represents the sole Richmond startup in the Spring class. Founded by Jen Finn, Bernard Harkless and Alex Otanez, the company calls itself a Smart-home-as-a-Service Platform. Its software is designed to give multi-family property owners and managers a better experience with their investments in smart technology.

Remaining companies involved in cohort 14:

E-Sentience – Durham, N.C. – A developing technology platform for non-invasive wearable devices to help people better understand and moderate their mental and physical health in real time. The founders are developing the first commercially-available device to measure stress directly through cortisol, with plans to add other natural biomarkers. Founders: Julio Fredin, Sloane Tilley and Fernando Webb.

Healp – Fairfax Station – Uses artificial intelligence, crowd sourcing and big data to help patients with chronic and incurable conditions find health answers the medical world cannot provide. Their two-pronged approach works to solve the emotional side of diagnosis and alleviate the uncertainty by combining community and big data. Founder: Elizabeth Tikoyan.

Heroshe – Houston, Texas – Makes it easy for marketplace sellers to find and sell products anywhere online. The company offers shipping solutions, with package tracking and no customs duties from the U.S. to Africa, with plans to expand into additional markets. Founder: Osinachi Ukomadu.

Karambit.AI – Annandale – Company mission is to stop software supply chain attacks. Their focus is making sure software is safe and working as intended, automating detection of potentially malicious modifications, reducing manual analysis backlogs and analyzing software supply chains. Founders: Andrew Hendela and Eric Lee.

Kilsar – Virginia Beach – Building AI and AR software for the Department of Defense and other commercial clients. Primary applications use advanced head-wearable displays and AI-enabled software to help people more easily and effectively do their jobs. Founders: Zach Casey and Brendan Lawlor.

Luminoah – Charlottesville – A medical technology company driving value-based care in the home for patients requiring enteral nutrition. With a wearable device and digital health platform, the company hopes to provide personal health insights for patients managing diseases like cancer and GI disorders. Founder: Neal Piper.

Modi – Miami, Fla. – Brings the fitting room to online shoppers with AI-driven tools. Founders: Andrea Del Risco, Catalina Del Risco and Ileana Del Risco.

The 11-week program kicks off on March 13. Companies were selected from a pool of nearly 200 by local innovation leaders, startup supporters, key investors, healthcare entrepreneurs and Lighthouse alumni founders.

Companies receive $20,000 in equity-free funding. They also receive weekly educational programing, mentorship from Lighthouse’s mentor network and direct connections to local partners and investors.

