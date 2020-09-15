Former state official named new leader at Center for Innovative Technology

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bob Stolle, a former top state commerce official and member of a prominent Virginia political family, has been named the new president and CEO of the Center for Innovative Technology.

Stolle, who previously has served as senior vice president of policy and regional initiatives at CIT, will succeed Ed Albrigo, who has led the state-supported technological research initiative for five years and will help the leadership transition through mid-October.

"There is no better choice for the new CIT president," Albrigo said in a letter last week to members of Virginia's burgeoning high-tech innovation community.

Stolle served as secretary of commerce and trade under Gov. George Allen and worked on technology issues with five other governors. He is part of a prominent political family that includes state Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant, R-Henrico, Virginia Beach Sheriff (and former senator) Ken Stolle and former Del. Chris Stolle, R-Virginia Beach.

The appointment, made by the CIT Board of Directors on Sept. 10, comes as the center is taking on a new mission as part of the Virginia Innovative Partnership Authority. The General Assembly created the authority earlier this year to consolidate state investments in higher education research, support for new technology companies and entrepreneurial development.