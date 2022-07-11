Fuel costs dipped in Virginia recently. But will it last? 🚗 ⛽

The average price for a gallon of fuel has finally dropped in Virginia after months of record-setting highs.

As of Monday, the national average per gallon of gas is $4.67, 12 cents less than last week and 32 cents less than last month, according to AAA records.

In Virginia, the average price is $4.46, 14 cents fewer compared to last week and 38 cents less than a month ago.

Bond revoked for man accused in Richmond mass shooting plot Court records filed so far in the case makes no mention that Dogwood Dell was the intended target of the mass shooting, as police announced last week.

Virginia set a record high for prices several times this year starting in the month of March, back when gas prices around $4.16 shattered the previous record set in 2008 during the Great Recession.

Prices would continue to surge through June, as local gas stations reached highs up to an average of $4.84.

Despite the steep prices, demand for fuel continued as travels began to return to pre-pandemic routines. For instance, AAA estimates that over that 42 million hit the roads for during the Fourth of July holiday setting a new record.

“Domestic gasoline demand dipped recently, which took some of the pressure off of pump prices. About 80% of stations are now selling regular for under $5 a gallon,” said Andrew Gross, a spokesman with AAA, in a statement last week.

The trend may not last, according to Gross, as July is typically the most demanding month for the U.S. However, if the price for oil continues to decline there's hope fuel prices will continue to drop.

“Usually, more people buying gas would lead to higher pump prices,” said Gross. “But the price for oil, the main ingredient in gasoline, has fallen and is hovering around $100 a barrel. Less expensive oil usually means less expensive gas.”

June fuel sales are about 5% below pre-COVID pandemic 2019 levels and 2.6% below a year ago, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

President Joe Biden in late June asked Congress to suspend the federal gas tax through September. Gov. Glenn Youngkin has also called for lifting the state fuel tax.