A Charlottesville-based bike shop is coming to the Richmond market with a new location at Libbie Mill-Midtown.

Blue Ridge Cyclery leased about 4,200 square feet of retail space in the Penstock Quarter building at 5001 Libbie Mill East Blvd.

The company is an official Trek dealer, specializing in the sale of Trek and Electra bicycles, among other makes and models regularly stocked at its stores. Shops also provide bicycle repair and maintenance services, plus cycling gear. The shop coordinates community bicycle rides and other events.

“We are excited to join the Richmond cycling scene with our new location at Libbie Mill. The combination of retail and residential in a single community setting fits the BRC model well,” states Shawn Tevendale, owner and founder of Blue Ridge Cyclery.

The shop will first open at a temporary commercial space in the Penstock Quarter building while work is completed on its ultimate, permanent space. The temporary location is adjacent to [solidcore], a pilates studio, and Capital Eye Care.

The store at Libbie Mill will be the company’s fourth. Two locations are in Charlottesville, and a third is in Warrenton.

“We are very excited to welcome Blue Ridge Cyclery as the latest business in our growing list of retail services at Libbie Mill-Midtown,” said Diane Tidwell, Gumenick Properties’ director of property management for Virginia. “Demand for commercial space in the community remains robust, and we are looking forward to identifying the right businesses to fill the approximately 8,000 square feet of retail remaining.”

Libbie Mill is set to grow by another 400 residential units by 2025, with the recent construction announcement of its Harp’s Landing community. Retail in the area has already welcomed businesses like All Star Orthodontics, Athletico Physical Therapy and River Run Dental, among many others. Restaurants Acacia Midtown and Brass Tap Craft Beer have either opened or will fully open in the coming weeks.