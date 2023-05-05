Around Easter, the chants would arise across Owens & Minor Inc.’s Hanover County headquarters: “We want candy! We want candy!” as Gil Minor, dressed as the Easter Bunny and singing “Here comes Peter Cottontail,” made his way through the offices, handing out candy to people he always called his teammates.
G. Gilmer Minor III, 82, died on May 4.
During his tenure from 1981 to 2005 leading the 140-year-old cornerstone of the Richmond business community, Mr. Minor shepherded its growth from a less than $300 million-a-year medical supply firm to a $4.82 billion powerhouse.
“If you met him on the street, you’d never know he was head of a Fortune 500 company ... he was the most humble, caring man,” said his friend Hugh Gouldthorpe, recalling their 25 years working together — including that annual Easter ritual that still makes longtime company employees smile as they remember it.
People are also reading…
“He had a terrible singing voice but, yes, he would get dressed up as the Easter Bunny and he gave candy to every single person,” Gouldthorpe said.
As Christmas approached, Mr. Minor would don a Santa Claus outfit and sometimes ride a bicycle in through the front door of the company’s offices.
“He always said: You treat your teammates right and they’ll treat you right,” Gouldthorpe said.
His door was always open, and he was always ready for a chat — “he didn’t talk at you, he always talked with you,” Gouldthorpe said.
Mr. Minor continued as non-executive chairman of the board until 2013, when he reached the firm’s mandatory retirement age for board members.
The great-grandson of one of the company’s founders, for whom he was named, he was with Owens & Minor all of his working life, joining the company in 1963.
He worked in sales, operations and management capacities before becoming president in 1981 and CEO in 1984. He was elected chairman in 1994. In 1999, he relinquished the president’s title.
“Where does humility come into the formula for success? I think it is right at the top,” he once told younger aspiring leaders participating in the Presidential Precinct’s mentoring programs.
“I came home one evening knowing my report card had been delivered, and I knew it was not good,” he said, remembering his freshman year in high school.
“My father and mother were standing there in the door waiting for me. Turns out, I had failed five out of six subjects. It was far worse than I had thought. I remember that night there was a light rain. I went out for a walk around the block, and I told myself I better make some decisions about what I wanted to do in life — should I follow in my father’s footsteps and pursue leadership at Owens & Minor, or should I make my own way?”
He buckled down — but it wasn’t until after earning his MBA at the University of Virginia that he decided to take a job with the company.
“I had my MBA, but I still didn’t know anything about working with people. My father wouldn’t pay me what I thought I was worth. But he was exactly right to do so! I needed experience,” he recalled.
Not long after starting with Owens & Minor, he played a key role in its shift away from the wholesale drug business into what’s now its biggest business: distribution of hospital supply products.
“I had plenty of failures along the way, but I sure have learned a lot,” he said of his business career.
Mr. Minor was a 1963 graduate of the Virginia Military Institute with a bachelor's degree in history. He was co-captain of the football and baseball teams at VMI.
He earned an MBA from the Colgate Darden School of Business Administration at UVa, graduating in 1966. While there, he led the university’s rugby club through an undefeated season in the fall of 1965.
Mr. Minor served as chairman of the board of the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia, and was a member and former chairman of the Virginia Business Higher Education Council.
Mr. Minor also served as a member of Gov. Bob McDonnell’s Commission on Higher Education Reform, Innovation and Investment, as well as on the governors board of St. Christopher’s School for six years.
He was also president of the VMI board of visitors and the VMI Foundation. In 2008, the VMI Foundation awarded him its highest honor, the Distinguished Service Award, for service to the college. In 2011, Mr. Minor was inducted into the VMI Athletic Hall of Fame for football and baseball.
Mr. Minor received the United Negro College Fund’s Flame Bearer of Education Award in 1998 and the Thurgood Marshall College Fund Award of Excellence in 2009.
He was recognized as Virginia Industrialist of the Year in 2001 and inducted into the 2003 Greater Richmond Business Hall of Fame. In 2004, Mr. Minor received the Virginia Region Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Lifetime Achievement Award and the B’nai B’rith National Healthcare Award.
Mr. Minor enjoyed following baseball and reading in his spare time.
He is survived by his wife, the former Charlotte Major of Portsmouth; their two children and three grandchildren.
Richmond’s most affordable starter homes
3 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $140,000
Enjoy this great old home located right beside Metzgers Bar and Butchery as well as Kahlo's Taqueria and 1.5 blocks from Union Market! Enjoy all of teh great things Union Hill has to offer within moments of your front door! This 3 bedroom 1 bath home with over 1,300SF boasts a full unfinished basement that can be finished off for additional space. Nothing but potential here and with lots of teh original trim and mantles intact! Stop by to see for yourself! Homes sold As Is Where Is no exceptions!
3 Bedroom Home in Louisa - $150,000
Cape style home situated on 13.5 acres. Homes needs renovation but lots of potential! Great location, close to I-64 and Zion Crossroads.
3 Bedroom Home in Sussex - $76,000
Well kept 1680 square foot modular with an unbelievable asking price. It features 3 large bedrooms, 2 full baths, an oversized garden tub, and a bonus room that could be used as an office or 4th bedroom. Over 3 acres of land offers privacy plus convenience to Ft. Lee, Southpark Mall, local shopping, and much more.
2 Bedroom Home in Amelia - $125,000
Price adjustment on this 15 Acres of Land with a Single wide trailer, Well and septic are connected, electricity is connected, possibly a very nice home site and possible rental on trailer
3 Bedroom Home in Hopewell - $54,900
Welcome HOME. This cute rancher has a maximized floor plan. It features a living room, eat in kitchen, and 3 large bedrooms. Hardwood flooring and well kept pine wood trim makes this home feel warm and cozy. The detached garaged with attached overhang add both protection for your car and extended storage space
4 Bedroom Home in Hopewell - $49,900
This fixer upper features a corner lot, central air and heat, front and rear fencing, and hardwood floors. This home is waiting for the new Owner to bring it back to life. Renovation option for this home are ENDLESS.
2 Bedroom Home in Petersburg - $24,950
2 bedroom, 1bath, eat-in kitchen, living room and requires "As-Is" addendum.
2 Bedroom Home in Warsaw - $89,875
There are two properties being sold together. The properties are 705 Oak Row Rd (Tax Map #6-24A) and 693 Oak Row Rd (Tax Map #6-24). 705 Oak Row is a 2 bedroom, 1 bath ranch on a 0.31 acre lot. 693 Oak Row is a 2 bedroom, 1 bath ranch on a 0.69 acre lot. Both properties are sold "AS-IS". Septic repairs are needed.
3 Bedroom Home in Glen Allen - $2,295
Freshly painted and professionally cleaned from top to bottom you'll love this 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath townhome in The Townes At Hunton Park in Glen Allen! Easy, fast access to Staples Mill Rd and Rt 64. You'll love the walk out basement that could easily be used as a 4th bedroom including a seperate bath and closet! This townhome backs to beautiful trees and complete privacy. Email Allen Price for more information and to schedule a tour at pricesells@hotmail.com. No pets. Full month security deposit required. Tenant screening is done thru mysmartmove.com at a $40 non refundable cost to tenant. OPEN HOUSE ON SUNDAY 5/1, 11:00am - 12 noon
3 Bedroom Home in Waverly - $25,000
3 bedroom country cottage located on large level lot
3 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $90,000
Conveniently located with 10 min travel time to Downtown RVA!
3 Bedroom Home in Prince George - $150,000
Calling all investors! Cash Only Sale. Old farm house desperately wanting to be brought back to it's original splendor on 5 Acres on a dead end road in Prince George County. Another 30 Acres with a pond is also for sale right beside the property. State maintained road. House being sold As-Is. Well is not deep enough for todays standards and will need a new well. Septic drain field may be on adjacent property owners are working to resolve.
3 Bedroom Home in Petersburg - $115,000
This newly refreshed home has a new HVAC, new windows, LVP flooring, refinished hardwood floors, fresh paint, and is move-in-ready! Perfect for first-time homebuyers or investment, this private lot is fully fenced with an open 2-bay garage with a workshop that holds a ton of potential! Home is being sold as is.
3 Bedroom Home in Waverly - $130,000
Do not miss the opportunity to own a nice home in a quiet, peaceful area. Perfect for an investor looking for a turn key cash flowing asset. Call today to set up a private showing!!
2 Bedroom Home in Midlothian - $1,850
Beautiful unit in Midlothian's Bristol Village at Charter Colony with two spacious bedroom suites and an open loft. Recent update includes; new paint, new carpet, new flooring in the foyer, kitchen, bathrooms, walk-in closets. New light fixtures, ceiling fan in the living area, new bedroom blinds. Water, Sewer, and Trash Included. Full size washer and dryer. All electric. Pets conditional.(No Cats) Pet deposit and pet fees apply. Access to private-community pool and fitness center. Close to shopping, restaurants, and entertainment. Located within walking distance to the YMCA and Library. American Family Fitness is located within less than 1 mile. Easy access to 288 and Powhite Parkway. Credit and background checks performed. Minimum credit score 630. Monthly gross household income must equal or exceed three times the monthly rent.
4 Bedroom Home in Petersburg - $89,900
This house needs a full renovation, but can be a beauty when finished. Petersburg is revitalizing and once finished it can be a nice rental, long term hold or sell it as soon as the renovations are completed. Can be turned into 4 bedrooms.
3 Bedroom Home in Walkerton - $99,500
Property in need of total rehab or demo. Being sold "As Is" with no seller repairs or well and septic inspections.
3 Bedroom Home in Petersburg - $80,000
Great Opportunity with this three-bedroom, one-bath home located in Blandford. This home sits next to an adjacent lot being sold with this property. Could be an investor's special opportunity to add to their growing portfolio.
3 Bedroom Home in Goochland - $2,800
All utilities included Fully Furnished 3 bedroom, 2 full bath Ranch home on 2 acres just a 5 minute drive to Food Lion, ABC, restaurants and other shopping in Goochland! Perfect for short stays! Only one mile from Leaks Mill Park and Hyde Park Distillery! With all the comforts of home, this is fully furnished with all new mid-century design furniture. All 3 bedrooms come with Queen Size beds, comfortable lighting and plenty of dresser space for as long as you need! The kitchen is fully equipped with dishwasher, electric cooking, fridge with ice maker and washer/dryer. All utensils, pots, pans and cooking accessories make living here easy! Only 20 minutes from Short Pump. 30 minutes from Charlottesville! All utilities included. AVAILABLE 12/18/2022.
1 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $120,000
Have a look at this amazing 1 Bedroom Cottage. This one is in great condition and located in an up and coming area. The property had a makeover in 2013 that included beautiful vinyl siding, gutters, vinyl windows, hot water tank, baseboard heating, tile flooring in the bathroom and kitchen, upgraded electrical system, carpet throughout, toilet and sink in the bathroom, painted the metal roof and fenced the entire yard. The kitchen was not forgotten - it includes a gas stove, double sink, refrigerator, and washing machine! Don't miss this great investment opportunity, the work has been done for you!
3 Bedroom Home in Petersburg - $136,000
Solid 3 bedroom/2 bath brick/vinyl cape on elevated lot. Includes a detached 1-car garage with paved drive. Primary suite with private bathroom is the entire 2nd level. Enter into the living room with wood floors and gas log fireplace. Updated kitchen that flows into the formal dining room. The 2 additional bedrooms are on the main level and share the hall bath. There is an enclosed porch area that can be used as an office or small bedroom/hobby room, etc. So close to shopping, restaurants, entertainment and access to the interstate. Easy to show!
1 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $1,150
You must see this Renovated spacious cozy one bedroom unit with lots of character. Very close to downtown Richmond, grocery stores, restaurants, and the bus line. Unit has been updated with fresh paint and new flooring. Appliances include stove and refrigerator. Great backyard for cookouts and front porch for relaxing.
2 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $150,000
Have a look at this great 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Bungalow located on a large completely fenced lot in a quiet neighborhood. Are you a first time home buyer or looking for an investment property? This would be a great property to start or add to your rental portfolio.
4 Bedroom Home in Hopewell - $104,999
Spacious cash flowing property perfect for an investor looking in the area.
2 Bedroom Home in Cumberland - $52,000
Beautiful, level 2.040 acre parcel with an older 1976 single wide mobile home. Excellent opportunity remove the older home and re-build a modern home on the property taking advantage of the existing driveway and possibly utilities depending on health department approval of the existing well and septic. Very attractive corner lot with plenty of space for gardening and pets.
3 Bedroom Home in Petersburg - $115,000
In the center of everything! Centre Hill Court is an historic district unto itself. Situated around the Centre Hill Mansion museum. The area has been the sight of several movie shootings and historic events. This property sits on a key corner below the mansion and has skyline views of the City and the river. It is in need of total renovation and has been partially gutted. Building materials inside are available to help with the job. The third floor (walk-up attic) is ready to add two additional bedrooms and one bath if necessary. This house has a major presence in a neighborhood of many restoration projects. This is a must-see for any historic renovation fans.
1 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $1,350
Don't miss this opportunity to live in the iconic Miller & Rhoads building! One bedroom/one bath condo, open concept, located at the Renovated Historic Miller & Rhoads located on the 6th floor overlooking the courtyard. Appliances include an electric stove/oven, built-in microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher, and stack w/d refrigerator. Features include a shared indoor pool; fitness room with state of the art equipment; Access to community room with lounging area, kitchen, large screen tv, tables & chairs. Located near VCU Campus, next door to Centerstage & within walking distance of The National Theatre, Capital Square, Belle Isle, & The Convention Center. Close access to Interstate I-95, I-64 & I-295. Rent includes one assigned parking space in the parking garage. Tenants are responsible for water, sewer, and electricity. Cable & internet are optional at tenants expense. Credit & background checks performed. Minimum credit score 630 or above. Monthly gross household income must equal or exceed three times the monthly rent. Proof of renter's insurance is required. Appointment required to view. Move in now and receive half off of June's rent.
3 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $134,500
Amazing INVESTMENT opportunity. Ranch style home in the appreciating Richmond Southside. This home features hardwoods throughout, Vinyl siding, Vinyl windows, a large fenced in backyard and so much more. With good bones and a great floorpan this home needs some TLC and is ready to be rented, flipped or occupied. Seller prefers a quick closing.
3 Bedroom Home in South Chesterfield - $100,000
INVESTOR SPECIAL: Motivated Seller! This manufactured home is located on a corner lot located in South Chesterfield, VA. This property has been an investment property for the past several years and will be sold in as-is condition. There are no warranties and repairs may be necessary, if any. The property/lot is located minutes away from major roads and highways, shopping, entertainment, restaurants, and Chesterfield County public schools located in South Chesterfield VA.
3 Bedroom Home in Charles City - $149,950
Three bedroom, 1 bath ranch with vinyl siding and newer vinyl windows ready for new owner. 3 acre lot is mostly wide, 100-210 ft deep. Great starter home
4 Bedroom Home in Blackstone - $140,000
A HUGE HOUSE WITH 2,432 SQUARE FEET UNDER $200,000: This two story home sits on a quiet road within walking distance to downtown Blackstone. It boasts 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms and an option for a 4th bedroom and additional study, sitting on 0.63 acre. You will find an enormous open and bright kitchen, dining room, living room and family room. There is also an option for a first floor primary suite. All appliances convey as well with the home to include a new washer and dryer. All electrical has been redone as of October 2022. What else could you possibly need?
4 Bedroom Home in Providence Forge - $135,000
NEW PRICE!! CALLING ALL INVESTORS or make this New Kent County home your own with your own flooring and paint colors!! Partially renovated ranch style home in the Windsor Shades neighborhood with easy access to I-64, convenient to Richmond, Williamsburg, and Virginia Beach. Sub-flooring and drywall with floor installation and painting buyer's responsibility. New vinyl siding, roof 3 years old, kitchen and baths updated, brick fireplace in living room. As-Is, Seller will not make any repairs or inspections, including termite, well, and septic. Turning on power for any inspections is the Buyer's responsibility.
3 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $3,400
Enjoy this wonderful new condo in the heart of Manchester. Fully furnished, furniture, kitchen supplies, linens. Close proximity to Downtown, James River, Belle Isle and all the events held on Browns Island. Built in early 2022, 2 parking spaces behind the unit with additional street parking. Beautifully appointed home with granite countertops, large kitchen island with seating in addition to a dining area. Open floor plan to enjoy living, dining and kitchen area. Primary bedroom with walk in closet and ensuite bath. 1/2 Bath for guests also on this floor. Second floor has 2 more bedrooms with a large hall bathroom. On this level you will find access to the lovely roof top terrace to enjoy. Condo can also be rented unfurnished for $2450 per month. Rental price does not include utilities. Must meet income and credit requirements. Contact Angela to schedule showings 301-399-3852, use showing time to access. Please do not call agent.
3 Bedroom Home in Dinwiddie - $125,000
INVESTOR OPPORTUNITY!!! Home is conveniently located within 20 minutes of shopping/restaurants & Fort Lee while still being tucked away on an extra wide 1.01 acre level lot off a quiet street. This 3BDR/1BA 780 sq. ft HOME has a covered front porch. LARGE LOT provides space for additions, gardens, and garages. Dimensional shingle roof was replaced in 2021, newer windows, exterior vinyl in good shape, solid construction being SOLD AS-IS with most demo work already completed making this property not eligible for most financing options.
4 Bedroom Home in Hopewell - $134,900
What a great find! Get seller financing on this cute home! It is the perfect deal to buy and fix/rent out or to fix and flip for a nice profit! With 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and 1,492 square feet, this home has lots of nice features including an enclosed front porch, vinyl siding and windows, and fenced yard. Recent comps in the area suggest $235K+ after rehab. This home needs repairs, TLC, and being sold “as-is”. For investors, this home will make a great investment property and should cash flow very well while building wealth! As your agent about the owner financing!
4 Bedroom Home in Sussex - $99,000
Spacious one level home in the heart of the Waverly Downtown Historic District, Just a few minor things needs to be completed after or before moving in, yes its livable as it stands but needs a little more work. SOLD "AS IS" "WHERE IS" And priced accordingly! LARGE CORNER LOT VERY LARGE HALL WAY
2 Bedroom Home in Blackstone - $72,000
2 bedroom bungalow in town. Wood floors. Great price for a fix and flip or keep it as a rental. Needs work.
3 Bedroom Home in Crewe - $109,000
3 BEDROOMS 2 BATH IN THE HEART OF NOTTOWAY COUNTY . THIS HOME STILL NEEDS SOME WORK BUT HAS GREAT POTENTIAL. PAVED DRIVEWAY AND CARPORT . FENCED IN BACK YARD . LESS THAN 10 MIN FROM BURKVILLE TRAIN STATION , WALKING DISTANCE TO CREWE COUNTRY CLUB .
2 Bedroom Home in Dinwiddie - $129,000
Cozy 2 bed/1 bath bungalow. Lots of work already done! New LVP flooring in bathroom and kitchen, New cabinets and New countertops! Add own your own personal touch to finish it off. Would make a great rental! Sold As is, where is. Any inspections would be fore informational purposes only.
3 Bedroom Home in Henrico - $2,500
This 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom, 1-car garage Luxury Condominium is located centrally nearby local attractions. All fixtures and hardwares are modern and up-to-date. There is also a balcony on the second floor. This condominium is available for rent ASAP. Rental periods must be at least 12 months minimum. Utilities are not included in the rent. HOA and trash pickup is included in the rent. Landlord is reputable and reliable.
2 Bedroom Home in King William - $115,000
OPPORTUNITY AWAITS! Welcome to this charming 1000 sq ft cottage sitting on 5 ACRES in King William County. The property features 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath and TONS of personality. The home boasts much of its original character and has so much potential. Don't miss an opportunity to own this gem and make it your own! Property sold AS IS.
4 Bedroom Home in Petersburg - $65,000
Historic fixer-upper! What you see is what you get - this is zoned multi-family, so fix it up as a duplex and rent out both, renovate it to live in a large Colonial home, fix it up and flip it, the choice is yours! This property definitely needs TLC and will not qualify for traditional financing. Motivated seller!
2 Bedroom Home in Henrico - $114,999
***Back on Market Due to No Fault of Seller*** Welcome to 5610 Crenshaw Road, Unit 1212! This beautiful 2-bedroom, 1 full bath condo is move in ready and waiting for its new owner! Centrally located just minutes from shopping and major highways. It offers the perfect beginning for the first-time buyer or anyone looking to downsize. Come inside to a spacious living room/Dining room boasting natural light, an adorable kitchen with laminate countertops and gas stove. Don't forget the laundry room and your own private indoor storage unit that are just steps away! So, don't delay schedule your showing today!
2 Bedroom Home in Petersburg - $123,000
Charming 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom move in ready rancher! Only few short minutes away from Fort Lee! Recent updates include brand new kitchen cabinets, white quartz countertops, refinished floors, brand new ductless heat pump, stainless steels appliances and a brand new tankless water heater.
2 Bedroom Home in Hopewell - $100,000
This is an investor delight with minimal renovation required to make it ready to move in. This two bedroom 1 full bath has ceramic tile throughout and has excellent potential.
4 Bedroom Home in Petersburg - $100,000
Incredible opportunity for an investor. This home is a full rehab and is awaiting for someone to bring it back to its former splendor. Requires a liability waiver to enter property. Short sale requiring 3rd party approval. Property must be listed for 8 days and the highest bid thereafter will be submitted to the bank.
3 Bedroom Home in Disputanta - $85,000
Calling all Investors! This 3 bedroom, 1 bath home sits on 1.002 Acres in Prince George. Eat-in Kitchen, nicely sized bedrooms. Good potential. This house is sold strictly As-Is, Where-Is. CASH SALE ONLY!
0 Bedroom Home in Williamsburg - $99,000
LOT ONLY!. Lot Size: 0.29 acres
0 Bedroom Home in Williamsburg - $95,000
LOT ONLY!. Lot Size: 0.664 acres
0 Bedroom Home in Williamsburg - $109,000
LOT ONLY!. Lot Size: 0.511 acres
4 Bedroom Home in Colonial Heights - $50,000
Investor Special! Property needs Renovation. It has been vacant for several years, some fire damage from stove fire & water damage where the fire was put out. The property has a nice lot with 125 ft road frontage. Property is being SOLD AS-IS and may not qualify for traditional financing, may need a rehab loan or cash. Inspections are for buyer's information purpose ONLY. Utilities will NOT be turned on by the seller.
2 Bedroom Home in Dinwiddie - $120,000
Cape cod style home nestled on an open 5 acre lot. Investor special! Plenty of living space with nice stone/brick fireplaces. Property is being sold as-is. Cash only. Seller will not turn on utilities.
3 Bedroom Home in Providence Forge - $79,900
The seller has accepted an offer and we are just waiting on the fully signed contract package. Multiple Offer Notification. Final offers due by 3 PM on March 28th. Ranch style home with 3.64 acres of land on this property just off Courthouse Road. Large kitchen and utility room just off the kitchen. Nice sized living room and three good sized bedrooms and one full bath make up this nice rancher. Covered rear porch and a detached storage shed compliment the exterior of this home. Nice county location and just a few miles from the shopping center. Sit on the back porch and enjoy the peace and quiet that comes with owning this home.
5 Bedroom Home in Petersburg - $97,500
Positive Cash-Flow Potential. Historical Renovation Plans for the Duplex have already been approved by the Historical Society.
3 Bedroom Home in Ruther Glen - $49,900
Great investment opportunity. Located on 1 acre of land, this manufactured home has endless investment options
2 Bedroom Home in Henrico - $2,450
This practically new townhome that has an open concept on the main floor. The kitchen boasts of stainless-steel appliances and granite countertops. The main floor has a dining area, half bath and a living room. Upstairs has a 2nd Livingroom, an outdoor balcony, 2 bathrooms, and 2 bedrooms. The home is close to shopping, restaurants, and a quick commute to downtown Richmond.
Dave Ress (804) 649-6948
@DaveRess1 on Twitter