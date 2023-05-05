Around Easter, the chants would arise across Owens & Minor Inc.’s Hanover County headquarters: “We want candy! We want candy!” as Gil Minor, dressed as the Easter Bunny and singing “Here comes Peter Cottontail,” made his way through the offices, handing out candy to people he always called his teammates.

G. Gilmer Minor III, 82, died on May 4.

During his tenure from 1981 to 2005 leading the 140-year-old cornerstone of the Richmond business community, Mr. Minor shepherded its growth from a less than $300 million-a-year medical supply firm to a $4.82 billion powerhouse.

“If you met him on the street, you’d never know he was head of a Fortune 500 company ... he was the most humble, caring man,” said his friend Hugh Gouldthorpe, recalling their 25 years working together — including that annual Easter ritual that still makes longtime company employees smile as they remember it.

“He had a terrible singing voice but, yes, he would get dressed up as the Easter Bunny and he gave candy to every single person,” Gouldthorpe said.

As Christmas approached, Mr. Minor would don a Santa Claus outfit and sometimes ride a bicycle in through the front door of the company’s offices.

“He always said: You treat your teammates right and they’ll treat you right,” Gouldthorpe said.

His door was always open, and he was always ready for a chat — “he didn’t talk at you, he always talked with you,” Gouldthorpe said.

Mr. Minor continued as non-executive chairman of the board until 2013, when he reached the firm’s mandatory retirement age for board members.

The great-grandson of one of the company’s founders, for whom he was named, he was with Owens & Minor all of his working life, joining the company in 1963.

He worked in sales, operations and management capacities before becoming president in 1981 and CEO in 1984. He was elected chairman in 1994. In 1999, he relinquished the president’s title.

“Where does humility come into the formula for success? I think it is right at the top,” he once told younger aspiring leaders participating in the Presidential Precinct’s mentoring programs.

“I came home one evening knowing my report card had been delivered, and I knew it was not good,” he said, remembering his freshman year in high school.

“My father and mother were standing there in the door waiting for me. Turns out, I had failed five out of six subjects. It was far worse than I had thought. I remember that night there was a light rain. I went out for a walk around the block, and I told myself I better make some decisions about what I wanted to do in life — should I follow in my father’s footsteps and pursue leadership at Owens & Minor, or should I make my own way?”

He buckled down — but it wasn’t until after earning his MBA at the University of Virginia that he decided to take a job with the company.

“I had my MBA, but I still didn’t know anything about working with people. My father wouldn’t pay me what I thought I was worth. But he was exactly right to do so! I needed experience,” he recalled.

Not long after starting with Owens & Minor, he played a key role in its shift away from the wholesale drug business into what’s now its biggest business: distribution of hospital supply products.

“I had plenty of failures along the way, but I sure have learned a lot,” he said of his business career.

Mr. Minor was a 1963 graduate of the Virginia Military Institute with a bachelor's degree in history. He was co-captain of the football and baseball teams at VMI.

He earned an MBA from the Colgate Darden School of Business Administration at UVa, graduating in 1966. While there, he led the university’s rugby club through an undefeated season in the fall of 1965.

Mr. Minor served as chairman of the board of the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia, and was a member and former chairman of the Virginia Business Higher Education Council.

Mr. Minor also served as a member of Gov. Bob McDonnell’s Commission on Higher Education Reform, Innovation and Investment, as well as on the governors board of St. Christopher’s School for six years.

He was also president of the VMI board of visitors and the VMI Foundation. In 2008, the VMI Foundation awarded him its highest honor, the Distinguished Service Award, for service to the college. In 2011, Mr. Minor was inducted into the VMI Athletic Hall of Fame for football and baseball.

Mr. Minor received the United Negro College Fund’s Flame Bearer of Education Award in 1998 and the Thurgood Marshall College Fund Award of Excellence in 2009.

He was recognized as Virginia Industrialist of the Year in 2001 and inducted into the 2003 Greater Richmond Business Hall of Fame. In 2004, Mr. Minor received the Virginia Region Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Lifetime Achievement Award and the B’nai B’rith National Healthcare Award.

Mr. Minor enjoyed following baseball and reading in his spare time.

He is survived by his wife, the former Charlotte Major of Portsmouth; their two children and three grandchildren.