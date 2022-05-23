Gelati Celesti to offer Free Ice Cream Scoop Day to celebrate Richmond community

Gelati Celesti is hosting a Free Scoop Day on Thursday from 4 to 10 p.m. to thank the community and celebrate the reopening of their Mechanicsville store.

“Because it’s the beginning of summer, because it’s been such a challenging two years of COVID, we have been incredibly grateful to all of our customers at Virginia Beach and Richmond for the tremendous support they have given us,” Steve Rosser, the owner of Gelati Celesti, said.

Rosser says the community’s consistent support helped them come through COVID without having to cut costs, lay anyone off or scale back employee benefits. During the pandemic, the store was only open for curbside pick to-go orders. Last June, customers were allowed back inside the stores.

“I really believe people went out of their way to order ice cream just to help us out,” Rosser said. “It was just so gratifying. They even tipped our employees more than ever before; they just took great care of us.”

Rosser says the Free Scoop Day was originally only for the reopening at the Mechanicsville store, but he decided to extend the deal to all stores as his way of saying thank you.

All Gelati Celesti locations will be participating in the Free Scoop Day:

Bon Air: 3004 Stony Point Road

Grove Avenue: 5808 Grove Ave.

Mechanicsville: 9357 Atlee Road #1105

Scott’s Addition: 1400 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd.

Short Pump: 11805 W. Broad St.

Swift Creek: 13487 Hull Street Road

West End: 8906 A West Broad St.

Hilltop, Virginia Beach: 754 First Colonial Road.

Town Center : 4485 Virginia Beach Blvd.

(tncms-asset)66e9ee8c-ca30-11ec-9d01-00163ec2aa77[0](/tncms-asset)