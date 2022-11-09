Genworth cancels plans to build new headquarters on current campus

The insurance giant Genworth Financial is canceling plans to build a new headquarters as the anchor of a mixed-use development it still plans for its four-building campus at 6620 W. Broad St.

Instead, it will move its headquarters west, to the former SunTrust Business Center at 11011 W. Broad St. in the Innsbrook area of Henrico County. It will occupy about 175,000 square feet there, including parts of the 11011 and 11013 buildings.

“This direction will get us into our permanent home more quickly and at a significantly lower cost,” said Amy Rein, Genworth vice president and head of communications.

“Several factors that come with new construction in today’s world, like supply chain issues, increased costs of building materials, and the potential delays inherent in the process, made us rethink our approach,” she said.

She said the former SunTrust space was fully renovated in 2018, and means the company can outfit a more modern workplace for its roughly 850 employees.

They are currently working in leased space in 6603 W. Broad St., which Altria Group Inc. had used for several years. This space was renovated in 2007.

Meanwhile, Genworth is still working on redevelopment of its old headquarters campus.

“We remain engaged in the request-for-proposal process for our former Richmond campus as the landowner and are considering how to best leverage this valuable real estate asset,” Rein said.

She said the company is talking with a mix of local, regional, and national developers and expects the process to extend into next year.

The basic idea has been to build a development including office buildings and space for retail, town homes, apartments and restaurants.

Genworth’s 46-acre property by the intersection of Interstate 64 and West Board Street includes four office buildings dating from the 1970s and early 1980s.

Earlier this month, Genworth reported that a drop in income from its investments in bonds and limited partnerships as well as prepayments on commercial mortgage earnings depressed earnings for third quarter to $104 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, from $314 million in the same period last year.