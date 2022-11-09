Genworth cancels plans to build new headquarters on current Henrico County campus

Instead, it will move its headquarters west, to the former
SunTrust Business Center at 11011 W. Broad St. in the Innsbrook area of Henrico County. It will occupy about 175,000 square feet there, including parts of the 11011 and 11013 buildings.
“This direction will get us into our permanent home more quickly and at a significantly lower cost,” said Amy Rein, Genworth vice president and head of communications.
“Several factors that come with new construction in today’s world, like supply chain issues, increased costs of building materials, and the potential delays inherent in the process, made us rethink our approach,” she said.
She said the former SunTrust space was fully renovated in 2018, and means the company can outfit a more modern workplace for its roughly 850 employees.
They are currently working in leased space in 6603 W. Broad St., which Altria Group Inc. had used for several years. This space was renovated in 2007.
Meanwhile, Genworth is still working on redevelopment of its old headquarters campus.
“We remain engaged in the request-for-proposal process for our former Richmond campus as the landowner and are considering how to best leverage this valuable real estate asset,” Rein said.
She said the company is talking with a mix of local, regional, and national developers and expects the process to extend into next year.
The basic idea has been to build a development including office buildings and space for retail, town homes, apartments and restaurants.
Genworth’s 46-acre property by the intersection of Interstate 64 and West Board Street includes four office buildings dating from the 1970s and early 1980s.
Earlier this month,
Genworth reported that a drop in income from its investments in bonds and limited partnerships as well as prepayments on commercial mortgage earnings depressed earnings for third quarter to $104 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, from $314 million in the same period last year.
5 takeaways from Tuesday's election — and the impact on Virginia
The Vega-Spanberger split
Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, prevailed in just two of the 11 localities in the redrawn Northern Virginia district – Prince William County and the city of Fredericksburg. But Spanberger carried Prince William by 27,000 votes, which offset her losses in Caroline, Culpeper, Greene, King George, Madison, Orange, Spotsylvania, and Stafford counties, as well as the smidgen of Albemarle county that falls in the district.
Albemarle County is a reliably blue voting bloc, but the sliver of the county that is in the 7th proved an anomaly. Fourteen of its 21 votes went to Republican Yesli Vega.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
The reality Wednesday
For weeks, Republicans predicted a “red wave” would carry them to power in Congress, as voters repudiated majority Democrats for failing to tame skyrocketing inflation and address worries about rising crime.
The reality appeared far different early Wednesday. Rather than a wholesale rejection of President Joe Biden and his party, the results were far more mixed as returns from Tuesday's midterms trickled in. Many Democratic incumbents proved surprisingly resilient, outperforming their party's own expectations. Meanwhile, Democrat John Fetterman won an open Senate seat currently held by the GOP, while other key races that will determine control of the chamber remained too early to call.
"When you wake up tomorrow, we will be in the majority and Nancy Pelosi will be in the minority,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy predicted early Wednesday.
He may be right. But it appeared that likely Republican gains would come on far less favorable terms than anticipated. — Associated Press
Rogelio V. Solis, Associated Press
The Youngkin factor
Gov. Glenn Youngkin is batting under .500 so far in the states where he campaigned for GOP candidates for governor.
It appears Republicans Youngkin backed for governor won in Nebraska, Nevada, Georgia, South Dakota and Oklahoma. Candidates he campaigned with lost in Michigan, Maine, New Mexico, New York, Kansas and Wisconsin.
The results are not yet final in Oregon, where Youngkin boosted GOP nominee Christine Drazan, and in Arizona, where Youngkin backed Republican nominee Kari Lake.
The ASSOCIATED PRESS
History lesson
It’s called history for a reason. The party that celebrates winning the White House is usually mourning a loss in the midterms two years later. Add to that historical pattern an economy battered by inflation and teetering on recession, throw in fears about crime, and the outcome is close to certain. For Biden and House Democrats, the likelihood of keeping power in the lower chamber of Congress was always slight. Republicans have expected to gain enough seats to retake the majority. If successful, which was not immediately clear Wednesday morning, they also have plans to neuter Biden's agenda for the next two years.
Since 1906, there have been only three midterms in which the party of the president in power gained House seats: 1934, when the country was struggling with a Depression; 1998, when the U.S. was buoyed by a soaring economy; and 2002, when President George W. Bush had a sky-high approval rating amid the national feeling of unity after the Sept. 11 attacks. — Associated Press
Eva Russo, The Times-Dispatch
Big money floods races
The 2022 midterms elections are on track to cost $16.7 billion at the state and federal level, making them the most expensive midterms ever, according to the nonpartisan OpenSecrets.
For perspective: The contests will nearly double the cost of the 2010 midterm elections, more than double the 2014 midterms and are on pace to roughly equal the 2022 gross domestic product of Mongolia. At least $1.1 billion given at the federal level so far this election season has come from a small coterie of donors, many of whom have favored conservative causes. “When you look at the top 25 individual donors, conservative donors heavily outweigh liberal donors by $200 million,” said Brendan Glavin, a senior data analyst for OpenSecrets. “There’s a big skew.” Tech billionaire Peter Thiel ($32.6 million), shipping goods magnate Richard Uihlein ($80.7 million), hedge fund manager Ken Griffin (68.5 million) and Timothy Mellon, an heir to to a Gilded Age Fortune who gave $40 million, are among the top conservative donors.
On the liberal side, hedge fund founder George Soros gave the most ($128 million), though much of it has yet to be spent. Sam Bankman Fried, a liberal 30-year-old cryptocurrency billionaire, gave $39.8 million. — Associated Press
Daniel Sangjib Min, The Times-Dispatch